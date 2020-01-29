Mendeecees Is Now A Free Man!

If you’re an avid viewer of Love & Hip Hop than you know the backstory about Yandy Smith and Mendeecees.

The couple have been L & HH season regulars. We’ve seen them get married, have children, and watched the whole process of him getting indicted on drug trafficking charges and sentenced to 8 years in jail.

Harris took a plea deal where he had to admit he distributed and possessed heroin and cocaine.

The 41-year-old has been incarcerated since December 2015 and after four long years, he is now a free man.

On this season of L & HH , Mendeecees calls Yandy to tell her that he will be released soon. This was more than likely filmed a few months ago and the process of getting released more than likely takes that time.