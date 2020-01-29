AllHipHop
Mendeecees Is Now A Free Man!

Simone Grant
by
-edited

Yandy is probably smiling from ear to ear right now.

If you’re an avid viewer of Love & Hip Hop than you know the backstory about Yandy Smith and Mendeecees. 

The couple have been L&HH season regulars. We’ve seen them get married, have children, and watched the whole process of him getting indicted on drug trafficking charges and sentenced to 8 years in jail. 

Harris took a plea deal where he had to admit he distributed and possessed heroin and cocaine.

The 41-year-old has been incarcerated since December 2015 and after four long years, he is now a free man. 

On this season of L&HH , Mendeecees calls Yandy to tell her that he will be released soon. This was more than likely filmed a few months ago and the process of getting released more than likely takes that time. 

