Micheal Jackson Refused To Wear Dress, Big Reveal In Teddy Riley vs Babyface Rematch!

Teddy Riley and Babyface had the epic battle, but people are talking about the stories!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Like I was there for the whole thing! I saw it all! I have to admit that this was a tougher battle to call than the RZA vs DJ Premier because these dudes are pretty different. Babyface is also a few years ahead of Teddy Riley. Both are geniuses. Period.

Honestly, the fail was not on the megastars this time. It seems like the fail was on Instagram, which they recognized in a statement. The reality is, there was upwards of 6 million sessions if there were 3 million viewers of 2 lG Lives. That video load is serious! AllHipHop wouldn't be able to handle that volume of bandwidth! We have been there in the past from pure web traffic and its expensive!

There is a backend to IG that handles streaming and ultimately THEY were the ones that failed "us" when Teddy came back from his dead battery. The brothers were having "senior moments," through and through. But they were dropping so much in between sessions. Like when BabyFace talked about how Micheal Jackson refused to wear a dress for Madonna.

MJ wasn't having it!

What was your favorite part of the battle?