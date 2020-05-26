Mike Tyson Offered $20 Million To Fight Again!

Will Mike Tyson come back to the ring for a cool $20 million!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Mike Tyson has not fought in boxing since 2005 but I $20 million potential fight could bring him out of retirement. The 53 year old world champion has been offered 20 million to compete in a single fight for the bare knuckle fighting championship organization. The president of BKFC is calling out Mike and also saying that it can be for charity.

BKFC President David Feldman tells MMA Fighting that the company is planning on upping the number while offering Tyson a slew of new incentives, including charitable donations. "I think I know what we need to do to make this thing happen," Feldman told the outlet, adding that the exact value of the contract was still being finalized.

To keep it real, Mike Tyson has already said no. But they are completing a finalizing an offer to see if they can woo the former heavyweight champ out of retirement and into the ring. As you have all noticed on social media, Mike Tyson has been working out constantly, has lost a lot of weight, and looks like he is in great shape to actually get in the ring. "I've been working out, I've been trying to get in the ring. I think I'm going to box some exhibitions and get in shape. I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” he told T.I.

There are a number of people that have thrown their Hat into the ring to fight iron Mike I am like.. There is Tito Ortiz, Evander Holyfield chin shamrock and even Shannon Briggs, the Brooklyn pugilist that actually said he confirmed that he would be fighting Mike. But Mike isn’t saying anything and he’s not even In that headspace. Mike has been meditating a lot and focusing his energy on being the best person he can be and I think a lot of guys see that he could be a easy target in his older age. Personally, I think they are wrong.

At any rate 20 million sounds like a great deal until you think about your health and then it’s not such a great deal. I think there are other deals out there we might can get a ton of money and also retain his brains in his head.