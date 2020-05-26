AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Mike Tyson Offered $20 Million To Fight Again!

illseed

Will Mike Tyson come back to the ring for a cool $20 million!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Mike Tyson has not fought in boxing since 2005 but I $20 million potential fight could bring him out of retirement. The 53 year old world champion has been offered 20 million to compete in a single fight for the bare knuckle fighting championship organization. The president of BKFC is calling out Mike and also saying that it can be for charity.

BKFC President David Feldman tells MMA Fighting that the company is planning on upping the number while offering Tyson a slew of new incentives, including charitable donations. "I think I know what we need to do to make this thing happen," Feldman told the outlet, adding that the exact value of the contract was still being finalized.

To keep it real, Mike Tyson has already said no. But they are completing a finalizing an offer to see if they can woo the former heavyweight champ out of retirement and into the ring. As you have all noticed on social media, Mike Tyson has been working out constantly, has lost a lot of weight, and looks like he is in great shape to actually get in the ring. "I've been working out, I've been trying to get in the ring. I think I'm going to box some exhibitions and get in shape. I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three- or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” he told T.I.

There are a number of people that have thrown their Hat into the ring to fight iron Mike I am like.. There is Tito Ortiz, Evander Holyfield chin shamrock and even Shannon Briggs, the Brooklyn pugilist that actually said he confirmed that he would be fighting Mike. But Mike isn’t saying anything and he’s not even In that headspace. Mike has been meditating a lot and focusing his energy on being the best person he can be and I think a lot of guys see that he could be a easy target in his older age. Personally, I think they are wrong.

At any rate 20 million sounds like a great deal until you think about your health and then it’s not such a great deal. I think there are other deals out there we might can get a ton of money and also retain his brains in his head.

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are EMINEM And DMX Going To Battle? N.O.R.E. Speaks!

Do we want to see Eminem and DMX battle? We may just get what we are looking for.

illseed

Azealia Banks Returns To Earth Claiming To Have Slept With Dave Chappell, Calls Out Nicki Minaj Over Doja Cat

Azealia Banks is big disappointed in Nicki Minaj and throws Dave Chappelle under the bus.

illseed

WOW! Doja Cat Caught Calling Blacks NI##ER!

Doja Cat out here doing all kinds of problematic stuff, but now folks say she went over the line.

illseed

by

JDD

DMX Says Eminem Doesn't Want Smoke!

DMX continues to call Eminem, out...but what does he want from a wigga?

illseed

by

Capturedbyfire1967

Future Turns Into Toxic Man!

Future goes to the next level and, perhaps, a super villain is born.

illseed

by

Realdeal40

HipHopDX Has Apparently Been Sold, But To Who?

The word on the street is that HipHopDX has been purchased by a big music company.

illseed

by

ChromeRadioLive

Westside Gunn Signs New Artist & The Internet Response Is Interesting

Westside Gunn Signs New Artist & The Internet Response Is Interesting

illseed

by

$MKingpin

Boo’d Up in Quarantine? DaBaby & DaniLeigh Spark Dating Rumors!

Rapper, DaBaby, and singer, DaniLeigh, have collaborated in the past. Has their business relationship turned into a personal one? Recent Instagram posts from the two artists spark dating rumors.

Maria Myraine

Snoop Vs Tekashi 69 - Start Your Engines!!!!

Tekashi 69 is determined to be the biggest nuisance in rap and he's starting with Snoop.

illseed

by

Noname

Kevin Gates Alleged Sextape Has The Rapper Trending!

Kevin Gates is all over the internet and music has nothing to do with it.

illseed