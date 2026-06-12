Moneybagg Yo Might Have Crossed The Line In Baby Mama House Drama

Moneybagg Yo is at the center of a bizarre controversy that has ghetto written all over it.

Moneybagg Yo might have found himself in the middle of one of the messiest housing debates in a minute. Oh yeah. “Clean up on Aisle 5,” but nobody is getting a mop!

The Memphis rapper is being called out by the boyfriend of one of his children’s mothers. Oh yeah. That. The call out is wild enough on its own. The man claims that Moneybagg Yo paid for the home he currently lives in. Yeah, that. Apparently, Moneybagg did this to ensure his child and the child’s mother were comfortable. But that’s not where the story ends.

The boyfriend alleges that Moneybagg later showed up at the very same property with another woman, influencer Dee Nicole. Uhm. OK. If true, forget rap beefs. Is this a violation?

The fall out has been fascinating.

Some people believe Moneybagg Yo can come and go as he pleases if he’s footing the bill. Others think that’s beside the point. They say if another man is living in the home and helping raise the environment around the child, there should be a certain level of respect. Everybody suddenly became a relationship expert!

What’s missing from all of this is confirmation, but there is smoke (see below). There has been no public response from Moneybagg Yo, Dee Nicole, but Moneybagg said “Keep my name out ya mouth!”

If somebody really is living in a house allegedly paid for by Moneybagg Yo AND simultaneously criticizing him…he might be winning!

Stay tuned. This ain’t over.