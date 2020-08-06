AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Murder of FBG Duck Gets Even Sadder, Keef Mocks His Death...And More!

illseed

It looks like gangstas have dramatically changed through the years. Now we laugh at the death of our enemies.

(AllHipHop Rumors) I thought the shooting death of FBG Duck was a tragedy. I have come to find out that many consider it funny and worth mocking! In my old again, I didn't realize that it had gotten to this point! I have been educated!

Chief Keef mocked his passing in this video:

I can't lie. I only know one song from Keef, but I do know he has long since left Chicago. King Yella said he tried to get Duck outta there, but he failed. King Yella, said “I begged FBG Duck to leave Chicago, everybody eventually gets caught lacking.” 

Even worse, Duck was reportedly shopping for his son's birthday when he was gunned down in broad day. No regard for his life or his son's life! 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tahiry Hit Vado With Two Apples Before Choking Assault

Vado has apologized for attacking Tahiry, but some are asking why doesn't Tahiry catch the drama.

illseed

Is Kanye West Snitching On Drake And His Sexual Activities?

Kanye West is doing way too much and, its anybody's guess, if he's telling the truth!

illseed

by

Tronell

Common May Not Have Any Worries, Post Jaguar Wright Accusations

There are three sides to every story. Will Common tell his?

illseed

by

Milliack

Jaguar Wright Accuses Common Of Sexual Assault, Blasts The Roots, Jill Scott And Erykah Badu Over Alleged Malik B Disrespect

Jaguar Wright empties a full clip! And Common, The Roots, Jill Scott And Erykah Badu Are Targeted!

illseed

by

$MKingpin

What Made 42 Dugg Run From The Cops In The First Place?

42 Dugg has some legal issues to face, but he should be ok as long as he complies here on.

illseed

Soon-To-Be Grandpop T.I. Is Too Funny As Zonnique Reveals Pregnancy

T.I. becomes a grandfather and his response is hilarious, but is he cool with it?

illseed

Juelz Santana Is Home Today And Bobby Shmurda In Mid-August!

Juelz Santana and Bobby Shmurda are both coming home during Black August!

illseed

Tory Lanez Has Been Deported, Sources Say

Tory Lanez was just on the cusp of stateside greatness, but some are saying he's been booted back to Canada.

illseed

White "Hip-Hop Producer" Offends All Black People!

Tamika Mallory steps up to challenge a real idiot!

illseed

Bill Clinton, Donald Trump Are Looking VERY Crazy In The #EpsteinFiles

The poo is hitting the fan in a major way!

illseed

by

FactChecker89