Nas Pisses Off Doja Cat Fans On "Ultra Black"

What is the issue? Nas takes aim at an artist that has chilled with racists and the Alt Right.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Nas set it off today and it looks like he decided to sacrifice Doja Cat on his new track, "Ultra Black." First of all, the song is very dope! It really has Nas back in his lane, introspective and in partnership with producer Hit Boy.

On the track, Nas says, “Sometimes I’m over-Black, even my clothes are black/Cash Money with the white tee and solider rag/We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically Black/The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson Black."

Where is the issue? Doja Cat is pretty and she is NOT wack, but she hangs with Alt-Right folks, has made racist comments about Black people and also has homophobic tendencies. She apologizes more than a cheating husband. Doja Cat has been on these weird racist chat rooms and has a 2015 song that used racist language. She called Tyler The Creator a fa##ot. And she justified the word, but didn't help her case. “I called a couple of people f###ts when I was in high school in 2015 does this mean I don’t deserve support?” she wrote on Twitter. “I’ve said f####t roughly 15 thousand times in my life. Does saying f####t mean you hate gay people? Do I hate gay people? I don’t think I hate gay people. Gay is ok.” She was forced to apologize for both.

Nas didn't really got at her - he just kinda checked her. Nevertheless, people that call themselves fan of the D-Cat, are mad.

Nas fans came out too. 2020.