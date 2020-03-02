NBA YoungBoy Says He’s Single In The Middle Of Drama Between Bhad Bhabie & Skai Jackson

NBA YoungBoy should be getting used to his name in the blogs by now.

The 20-year-old rapper seems to always be in some drama. First, it was a rumor that he had herpes that he caught from his baby’s mother.

Then, he dated Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya and was in the middle of a love triangle between her and another one of his chicks, Cecilia. Not to mention these girls were physically fighting over him.

He has also been linked to The Rap Game’s Young Lyric. These two have broken up. Did I mention he has also dated Bhad Bhabie who is in a current feud with Skai Jackson over her allegedly flirting with YoungBoy? The beef is so real, Jackson has put out a restraining order against Bhabie for death threats.

Whew Chile. This is too much.

Well NBA has spoken and says he is single asf and only f**ks with his baby’s mom and one other chick.

I’m guessing he’s sick and tired of people putting him in the middle of their drama. Let’s all hope that he just learns to settle with one chick and focus on his music.