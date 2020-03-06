AllHipHop
Nick Cannon Extends An Olive Branch To 50 Cent

illseed

Peace prevails in the matter of 50 Cent and Nick Cannon.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Nick Cannon seems to be ok with being the bigger man, so to speak. The mogul has made his peace with another mogul, 50 Cent. With Eminem in the middle, these kings have been beefing...over what? Who knows! But it seems like Nick is calling it a day with duking it out, back and forth.  

Nick has straight-up saluted 50 Cent and said sorry. 

“I love what 50 is doing. In a real way, all respect. Yo, he jumped into the television game in a real way," he said in an interview with 99 Jamz’s Afternoon Get Down. "When I see another Black man getting like that, we put all the jokes and the hip-hop stuff aside, man. I salute him 100 percent with that.” 

Of course, Nick invited 50 Cent to his hit show Wild-N-Out, claiming Fif was the "King of Petty." On top of that, he said he wanted to leave the door open to work with his one-time adversary. 

This all started when Eminem took a shot at Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey on a song with Fat Joe. I guess that's all Nick needed to hear. He recorded a slew of songs aimed at Eminem, which eventually morphed into overkill. The kids are now good with each other. I doubt Eminem and Nick will be cool, but I would like to see that happen too. 

By the way, no word from 50 Cent on whether or not he accepted the apology. 

