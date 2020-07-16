Nick Cannon Fell Baaaack, But Why?

Nick Cannon was unwavering for a few hours, but ultimately broke down.

(AllHipHop Rumors) 50 Cent really goes in and it does not matter who. Well, it does matter who. Most are well-placed takedowns. Yesterday, he wasted no time saying, “👀Damn nikki what the fuck was you on that stupid ass podcast talking about?🤔No More Wilding Out Hun! (Don’t Worry Be Happy).” That really doesn't add or take from the convo...it was just a jab. Earlier this year, Fif jumped in a "battle" between Eminem and Nick Cannon...why? I don't know. One thing I know is that 50 Cent does not mess with anybody that can mess with his money. Nick Cannon made a critical error that flows into this rumor.

Nick Cannon made a bold stand initially. Not only did he refuse to apologize at first, he made demands. He wanted ownership of "Wild N Out," even though contractually he didn't. He claimed the longtime TV franchise was worth billions! Two things happened here. First of all, Nick mentioned money! Secondly, I thought he already owned the name, because at one point he was doing Wild N Out hot wing spots. Nick is a hustler.

One thing that seems to be the case, there was a different sense of urgency from Nick Cannon after about the second apology. But that last one, seen below, he said he felt "ashamed"...and that was the DOOZIE.

Cannon's full apology is below:

First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin. They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.

While the Jewish experience encompasses more than 5,000 years and there is so much I have yet to learn, I have had at least a minor history lesson over the past few days and to say that it is eye-opening would be a vast understatement. I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me. I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward.

So, why did he change his tune so fast?

Nobody knows...but here are some thoughts. First, he was receiving death threats for comments that were branded anti-Semitic. He was also likely under intense pressure from an industry point of view. He works in Hollywood, which Jewish people created, and that leads to the next one. I am told that it is highly likely that Nick Cannon has a lot of overhead. Overhead, if you will, costs money. Those houses cost money. Those kids cost money. His whole lifestyle costs money. I bet his light bill costs could pay for all my expenses!

This may just boil down to money. He lost the gig at Viacom and couldn't AFFORD to lose the job with "The Masked Singer," which is likely more money than a comedic battle rap show. But "Wild N Out" is the show that the Hip-Hop generation loves. Maybe there is space to work it out? I can't call it.

By the way, as Nick Cannon was apologizing, Professor Griff of Public Enemy fame was supporting Nick on his live last night. He did not back down from any of it. Griff also has significantly less to lose than Nick, who has huge corporate ties. By the way, the original interview was deleted from YouTube. That was big. While I don't agree with what I saw in the form of a clip, it is weird that it would be deleted. Think about how much racist trash is on Youtube or pure misinformation...it breeds in these places.

