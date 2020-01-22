Nick Cannon Prays For Orlando Brown After Gay Sex Allegations

(AllHipHop Rumors) According to Orlando Brown, he and Nick Cannon had something going on.

A video surfaced on the internet of Brown claiming Cannon gave him oral sex. Yikes!

“You want me to let everybody know. Okay fine. Nick, I let you suck my d*ck. Fine, I'll say it. I let Nick suck my d*ck. And I liked it. It was okay. Nick you sucked my d*ck. Everybody knows you did it as a female... I didn't want to say that, you know. Nick been sucking d*ck."

We all know Brown has been open about his drug abuse and mental health issues. He has also claimed to have had a relationship with actress Raven Symone. This accusation is actually not surprising coming from Brown. This wouldn’t be the first outburst he has had and won’t be the last unless he gets the help he needs.

Nick Cannon got word of this allegation and says he is praying for Brown, saying this is a “teachable moment.”