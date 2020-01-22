AllHipHop
Login

Nick Cannon Prays For Orlando Brown After Gay Sex Allegations

Simone Grant
by
-edited

Orlando Brown wants everyone to know about his relationship with Nick Cannon.

(AllHipHop Rumors) According to Orlando Brown, he and Nick Cannon had something going on.

A video surfaced on the internet of Brown claiming Cannon gave him oral sex. Yikes!

“You want me to let everybody know. Okay fine. Nick, I let you suck my d*ck. Fine, I'll say it. I let Nick suck my d*ck. And I liked it. It was okay. Nick you sucked my d*ck. Everybody knows you did it as a female... I didn't want to say that, you know. Nick been sucking d*ck."

We all know Brown has been open about his drug abuse and mental health issues. He has also claimed to have had a relationship with actress Raven Symone. This accusation is actually not surprising coming from Brown. This wouldn’t be the first outburst he has had and won’t be the last unless he gets the help he needs. 

Nick Cannon got word of this allegation and says he is praying for Brown, saying this is a “teachable moment.”

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CasorGreener
CasorGreener

nick is a clown but dead on here

Karlie Redd Beaten To A Pulp By Love & Hip Hop Co-Stars?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
BigBrain
BigBrainThese shows are bad for black young girls...with all the violence..more black women are in jail than anytime..sad
Social Media Makes Fun Of Russy Simmons AND Delonte West!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
$MKingpin
$MKingpinSocial Media & Today's Society is totally fucked up!!! You have people who no one can see that give opinion's on…
Keyshia Cole Is Back On The Gram After Deactivating It Following O.T. Genesis Feud
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Is Joe Budden A Traitor? Eminem Says Yes!
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
Charlie234
Charlie234Em the always has the word for everyone when they cross his path.…
Are Migos About To Part Ways?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
realest357
realest357100%
Is Future Planning On Proposing To Lori Harvey?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
4
Last Reply· by
paxville
paxvilleconnectutv.net
Rihanna & Billionaire Boyfriend Split After Nearly Three Years
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
MattBane
MattBaneJanet managed to collect $200,000,000 after splitting from Wissam Al Mana. Am I the only rancid bastard who thinks…
Future And Lori Harvey Get The Big Co-Sign!
illseed
illseed
5
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWord Bro Real Talk! Her Mammy was a Tramp and she raising her Baby-Thot to be a Tramp...
Future’s Baby’s Mothers Are Sick & Tired Of Him Not Taking Care Of His Responsibilities
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
BigMuff274
BigMuff274Stop letting negros bust nutts in u could stop all that there
Yung Joc Spotted Driving For Ride Share App
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
8
Last Reply· by
I'm Vixxen who R U
I'm Vixxen who R UWhy would you try to put that man down you sound stupid as hell, bitch ain't got nothing else to do but try to be the…