AllHipHop
Login

Nick Cannon Strikes Back At Eminem AGAIN! But Does He Have EVEN MORE?

illseed
by

Nick Cannon is pulling out Eminem's disrespect of Black women out in his war.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Nick Cannon ain't playing fair! The mogul seems to have a double life. Just last night he was on TV proclaiming the winner of hit hit show "The Masked Singer" and today he's got a new diss for Eminem. But on this one he pulls from the Book of Benzino! If you remember, Zino used to own The Source magazine and the publication got embroiled in a beef with the Detroit rapper. They did so much, including finding recordings of Eminem spewing racist rhymes towards Black people and Black women. The name of the original song is "Foolish Pride." 

Blacks and whites sometimes mix
But black girls only want your money 'cause they're dumb chicks
So I'ma say like this
Don't date a black girl, take it as a diss
If you want, but if you don't
I'ma tell you like this, I surely won't
Never date a black girl because blacks only want your money
And that sh*t ain't funny

Here is the whole song, if you care to hear it. 

Back to Nick and Em. These dudes need to fix this mess! Eminem is dope, but admittedly in the past has don't stupid stuff. He kinda apologized back in 2003 after the source hit us with this. 

"The tape ... was something I made out of anger, stupidity and frustration when I was a teenager. I'd just broken up with my girlfriend, who was African American, and I reacted like the angry, stupid kid I was. I hope people will take it for the foolishness that it was, not for what somebody is trying to make it into today." - Eminem 

Nick's new song as a bouncy diddy that uses Em's past racist comments....as a noose for his adversary. Listen to Nick Cannon's diss right here:

In 88, Em did this off the top of the dome: 

Do you think Nick Cannon may go for a 4th diss using this? 

One of Nick Cannon's former dudes (call Nick "my brother") and a friend of Eminem gives what he says the real reason Nick and Em are beefing. 

Comments
When Will Tekashi 69 Get Home From Jail?
illseed
illseed
Comment
Did A$AP Rocky Leak His Own Sextape?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
What Next Now That Trump Has Been Impeached?
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
Danny77
Danny77Have you ever heard about the My Clarks Visit Survey at www neverstandstillclarks co UK survey? If yes!!!! then I wanna…
JR Smith Says He & Wife Have Been Separated For Months Following Her Instagram Breakdown
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
moose489
moose489Thats my money father god
The Game Says Michael Jackson Wanted Him To Squash Beef With 50 Cent
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
ZOOMERSENS
ZOOMERSENSPradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is an initiative by the government of India in which all ... ₹6,000 per year will be…
Tekashi 69 To Get Out Of Jail In A Few Hours!?!
illseed
illseed
4
Last Reply· by
Shareit
Shareitsome time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run…
Does Erica Mena Want a Prenup Because She Doesn’t Trust Safaree?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever has the most money should protect it by any and all means necessary!
Why Is Tory Lanez LOSING Money?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
realest
realestDon't know the details but if you sign the contract you f***** up
Did Wack 100 Get Knocked Out By Nipsey's Bodyguard?
illseed
illseed
2
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUThis dude admitted in his own words "He knocked me out we gotta get at him." They tell him Wack chill he already gone,…
Did YG Put The Thug In Him Aside To Win Kehlani Back?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
5
Last Reply· by
shrikine
shrikinehttps://www.jiotvforpcguide.in/