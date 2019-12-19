Nick Cannon Strikes Back At Eminem AGAIN! But Does He Have EVEN MORE?

(AllHipHop Rumors) Nick Cannon ain't playing fair! The mogul seems to have a double life. Just last night he was on TV proclaiming the winner of hit hit show "The Masked Singer" and today he's got a new diss for Eminem. But on this one he pulls from the Book of Benzino! If you remember, Zino used to own The Source magazine and the publication got embroiled in a beef with the Detroit rapper. They did so much, including finding recordings of Eminem spewing racist rhymes towards Black people and Black women. The name of the original song is "Foolish Pride."

Blacks and whites sometimes mix

But black girls only want your money 'cause they're dumb chicks

So I'ma say like this

Don't date a black girl, take it as a diss

If you want, but if you don't

I'ma tell you like this, I surely won't

Never date a black girl because blacks only want your money

And that sh*t ain't funny

Here is the whole song, if you care to hear it.

Back to Nick and Em. These dudes need to fix this mess! Eminem is dope, but admittedly in the past has don't stupid stuff. He kinda apologized back in 2003 after the source hit us with this.

"The tape ... was something I made out of anger, stupidity and frustration when I was a teenager. I'd just broken up with my girlfriend, who was African American, and I reacted like the angry, stupid kid I was. I hope people will take it for the foolishness that it was, not for what somebody is trying to make it into today." - Eminem

Nick's new song as a bouncy diddy that uses Em's past racist comments....as a noose for his adversary. Listen to Nick Cannon's diss right here:

In 88, Em did this off the top of the dome:

Do you think Nick Cannon may go for a 4th diss using this?

One of Nick Cannon's former dudes (call Nick "my brother") and a friend of Eminem gives what he says the real reason Nick and Em are beefing.