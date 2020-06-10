Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 69 Are Trollz! Announce New Song

The dynamic duo Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 69 are coming back together and tougher than vegan leather!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Well, it looks like Tekashi69 and Nicki Minaj are back together. Actually, they definitely are back together, because the pair posted pictures of their upcoming song on Instagram. as much as I despise talking about this, it is something that needs to be discussed. The song "Trollz" is coming whether we want it to come or not.

Early Wednesday, Nicki Minaj confirmed their collaboration as well as their plan to donate a portion of the proceeds directly to The Bail Project (this makes it for a "good cause" in light of the new new Black Lives Movement). Nikki went on to explain how this works.

A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc. The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial. We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police. #BlackLivesMatter link in bio to Pre-save #TrollzVIDEO tmrw @ midnight 🎀🦄🌈🌈🌈🌈🦄🎀

I love how people are now starting to donate to he causes and have adopted a seemingly conscious mind state. All of this to the backdrop of an agent provocateur and snitch that has put a lot of Black men in jail. Now, I know that Shotti and the crew are not angels but I do feel as though Tekashi69 should be in jail right along with them. Why? Because he was one of the main people putting out hits on people, endangering the lives of many people, and instigating violence from hood to hood.

Another point: There is a conspiracy theory that Nicki Minaj has been blackballed from the music game. But this has not in any way stopped people from working with her. However, some have said that Doja Cat's unfortunate "Alt-Right Exposure" was a result of the Nicki Minaj jinx. I am not one that believes in such things, but I think we'll soon see if it is true because this is a big one.

One thing I am curious about is seeing how Billboard handles this song, because it is certain to be a massive record even though I have not heard it. Last month Nicki Minaj hit hard with her first Hot 100 with Doja Cat. Tekkie hit No. 3 with “Gooba” and had a temper tantrum that accused Billboard of keeping him from that top slot. Billboard then bashed him completely from their site and boards. I wonder if that was permanent. Time soon come.