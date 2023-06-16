Nicki Minaj Hints At An Upgrade: ‘New Boobs Who Dis!’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj continues to pop out with that New new!

The Barb stays busy. Within six months, she has blessed the game with as many songs. Be that as it may, the overloaded artist has taken the time to refine herself — quite, literally. In fact, Nicki Minaj hints at an upgrade, ‘new boobs.’

So, the Diamond-certified lyricist keeps contributing to Hip-Hop. Thus far, her perspective is continually impacting the genre. As a matter-of-fact, her persuasive curves are nearly as captivating as her creative acumen.

Recently, this booth bully unleashed the girls. Well, kinda. Via, an Instagram post, she sings along. So, the song features Ice Spice, and it’s slated to be included on the upcoming Barbie flick.

Of course, the receipt is here. Suffice it to say, a circulating screenshot, serves as the official augmentation announcement. The respected MC offers, “New boobs who dis?”

Obviously, the perky cleavage is peeking out of different plunging tops. Regardless, of their modest size, Mrs. Petty appears to be pleased with the apparent result.

Within the clip, the wordsmith raps, “I’m a ten so I pull in a KEN.” Without a doubt, the nice narrator seems happy with her alleged decision. In actuality, over a year ago, after giving birth to her son, Nicki Minaj broached the cutting conversation.

As it stands, the veteran MC looks as if she is both happy and healthy. Keep it going, boo!