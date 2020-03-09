Nicki Minaj's Hubby Registers As a Sex Offender In LA, Has Trinidad Mad

Trinidad is PO'd at Nicki Minaj and her spouse because they didn't know he was a sex offender.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Oh boy. This feels like a neverending saga. Here are the basics. Nicki Minaj's spouse has finally called it a day and registered as a sex offender in California after he was arrested last week. The man, aka Kenneth Petty, is now formally listened in the hallowed halls of California Department of Justice’s database, a horrible distinction indeed. The 41-year old's infraction was “attempted rape by force or fear.” OK.

He was put in federal custody because he didn't register as a sex offender in California. He made an honest mistake. In New York, he is registered because he was convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in the year 1995.

The word on the street is Nicki Minaj is standing by her man no matter how much of a problem it seems to be. “He was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship,but go awf, internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life," Nicki said in 2018 of her soon-to-be spouse. They were married in October of 2019.

Anyway, the state of New York and Trinidad got to talking and they seem to be angered about these recent develpments. The Director of Public Information at the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services (Janine Kava) has revealed that Petty was supposed to tell them that he was going to Trinidad. "Federal law requires registered sex offenders to notify the state in which they are registered of any international travel 21 days prior to traveling," she in a statement. There go those two words again - "sex offender". "The Registry did not receive such notification from Mr. Petty." They made him surrender his passport. They also raised the issue that he went to St Jude's Home for Girls with Nicki Minaj on February 27.