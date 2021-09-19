Nipsey Hussle Associate Says The Rapper FIRED Karen Civil Before His Death

Karen Civil positioned herself as a major hip-hop influencer on the strength of Nipsey Hussle, amongst other rappers. But now, an associate close to the late rapper tells a very different story.

In an Instagram story, which she subsequently made into a post, Kita Trotter — the CEO of Hitland Group Management — claimed that Nipsey Hussle did not have a good relationship with Karen Civil, as the blogger claimed on Clubhouse last night. In fact, said Trotter, Nip was so disgusted with Civil’s behavior that he fired her shortly before he was killed.

“Karen Civil, get TF off Clubhouse lying,” she wrote. “Nipsey fired yo dumb ass long before he passed! You sitting on this app lying, saying you got him every deal you had? N***a you came around after the work was already put in. You didn’t come up with Proud 2 Pay. You was a b#### doing interviews. I’m on your fuccin neck, bro! I told you yesterday you gone apologize for every lie you said! How you apologize, then backpedal?”

Trotter went on to say that unlike other friends and associates of Nipsey Hussle, she wasn’t afraid to stand up for her friends and family. She also said that Karen Civil was a “fraud, and I stand on that!”

Yesterday, Joyner Lucas called out Karen Civil for allegedly stealing more than $60,000 from him. Lucas was reiterating claims previously made by Cam’ron and Meek Mill. This is the first time that anyone from the Nipsey Hussle camp has come clean about their dealings with Civil.

In the past, Civil claimed that Joyner Lucas and Cam’ron were “cyberbullying” her. But based on Lucas’s recent tweets, he seems to have a legitimate complaint. Allegedly, too, Civil was run out of New York for stealing so much money from rappers.

Check out Kita Trotter’s post below.