NLE Choppa No Longer Wants To Spit About Violence!

It looks like somebody is turning a new leaf - NLE Choppa!

(AllHipHop Rumors) I always knew this dude was a good kid for the most part, but now I know he is! NLE Choppa has made a bold proclamation: he doesn't want to rap about violence no' mo...

I had to screengrab it just in case!

NLE Choppa has been doing his thing for a few years now. I like him a lot. He's got quite a mouth full of lyrics and a reputation to match. If you remember when he first dropped, you remember he used to tote mad guns! But a lot of that has changed, at least outwardly. I suspect he does want to be a better person. I suspect ALSO, this is a necessary are brand adjustment for the long haul. Dude has the musicianship, lyrics and personality to go very, very far! They know that. Check this out.

