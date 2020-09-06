AllHipHop
NLE Choppa No Longer Wants To Spit About Violence!

illseed

It looks like somebody is turning a new leaf - NLE Choppa!

(AllHipHop Rumors) I always knew this dude was a good kid for the most part, but now I know he is! NLE Choppa has made a bold proclamation: he doesn't want to rap about violence no' mo...

I had to screengrab it just in case!

Screen Shot 2020-09-06 at 5.03.24 PM

NLE Choppa has been doing his thing for a few years now. I like him a lot. He's got quite a mouth full of lyrics and a reputation to match. If you remember when he first dropped, you remember he used to tote mad guns! But a lot of that has changed, at least outwardly. I suspect he does want to be a better person. I suspect ALSO, this is a necessary are brand adjustment for the long haul. Dude has the musicianship, lyrics and personality to go very, very far! They know that. Check this out.

 Our very first interview with NLE...CLICK HERE.

Here is that time we spent the whole day with him.

Rick Ross Trolls Lloyd Banks Out Of The Blue

