No Justice, No Peace! Freddie Gibbs Roasts LL Cool J!

(AllHipHop Rumors) What did LL Cool J do to Freddie Gibbs? That's all I can think of because he has been roasting him ever the older legend in leather. As you may have seen, LL dropped a pretty passionate rap to the death of people like George Floyd that have been victim to the EVILS of police brutality.

There's nobody that has been able to give context to this other than Gibbs calling LL "a cop." What could have gotten Gibbs so mad at LL for? Maybe he's trying to promote his new album.

