AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

No Justice, No Peace! Freddie Gibbs Roasts LL Cool J!

illseed

Freddie Gibbs doesn't care that LL Cool is a legend rapping about social injustices. He is roasting him!

(AllHipHop Rumors) What did LL Cool J do to Freddie Gibbs? That's all I can think of because he has been roasting him ever the older legend in leather. As you may have seen, LL dropped a pretty passionate rap to the death of people like George Floyd that have been victim to the EVILS of police brutality. 

Check this out:

There's nobody that has been able to give context to this other than Gibbs calling LL "a cop." What could have gotten Gibbs so mad at LL for? Maybe he's trying to promote his new album.

And yes, I know I am late! I been looting since yall won't help me come up!

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JDD
JDD

That last line is not funny at all. People dying.

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tou Thao - The Cop That Helped Derek Chauvin Kill George Floyd - Might Be Missing!

Tou Thao may believe he's joining Derek Chauvin in jail for the murder of George Floyd.

illseed

by

swes

Trippie Redd And Tekashi 6ix9ine Go At It Again, With A Girl In The Middle

Trippie Redd And Tekashi 6ix9ine have a long history and now, it has just gotten more complicated.

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

CLEARVIEWED

Did The Cops Start The Fires & Riots In Minneapolis?

It would seem like the police have a tactic to demonize otherwise peaceful protesters. START SH#T!!!!

illseed

by

Whodey1983

Mike Tyson Offered $20 Million To Fight Again!

Will Mike Tyson come back to the ring for a cool $20 million!

illseed

by

CANNIBAL

Is This The Next Hip-Hop Biopic In The Works?

The Fugees might be the next big rap group to have their own movie!

illseed

by

Tomi504Boy

So, Who Beat Up Nicki Minaj?

Nicki Minaj has claimed somebody beat on her, but who?

illseed

by

Redeyeris

Rumors & Tidbits: Lil Reese, Remy Ma, Big Sean & Jhene Aiko!

Lil Reese shows off scar, Remy Ma is a grandma, Big Sean & Jhene Aiko are hugging up!

illseed

by

gistgallery

Azealia Banks Returns To Earth Claiming To Have Slept With Dave Chappell, Calls Out Nicki Minaj Over Doja Cat

Azealia Banks is big disappointed in Nicki Minaj and throws Dave Chappelle under the bus.

illseed

Could T.I. Cause Law Makers To Ban "Virginity Tests"? Amber Rose, Omarion, & Ray-J Rumors!

Amber Rose gets a cosmetic makeover, Omarion's revenge makes waves, & Ray-J makes good....

illseed

by

Nipseyclassuc