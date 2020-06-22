Noname Says Sorry...But Really Did Not Need To.

Noname says sorry for her role in continuing the beef with J. Cole.

(AllHipHop Rumors) People from this era say sorry too damn much! Swizz apologized last night. Damn J. Cole fell back, just shy of an apology, but felt like it. Now, Noname, the rapper that was the alleged subject of J. Cole‘s latest single, "Snow on tha Bluff", is now saying sorry. She clapped back at Cole for the song on "Song 33." Well, she is now saying sorry...more or less.

Earlier today, she tweeted (June 22) that she is “not proud” of herself. “i tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues i care about but i didn’t have to respond,” she revealed. WHAT? First of all, this is Hip-Hop. I know its bigger than Hip-Hop, it is still Hip-Hop! On top of that, she didn't really do any damage to Cole. She checked him and people felt that. Oh well!

“my ego got the best of me. i apologize for any further distraction this caused," she said after nobody was even thinking about it anymore....causing more distraction!

News outlets have been taking that tweet and stretched it to the farthest degree!

I did not realize, but Madlib did the damage on the beat, but he did. Noname took time to give him his roses.

Weird times we are living in.