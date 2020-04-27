Not Hip-Hop, But "They" Say Tiger King Foe Carole Baskin's Ex-Husband Killed "Scarface" Style!

It looks like The Tiger King may have mortally wounded his prey Carole Baskin!

(AllHipHop Rumors) I like calling her Carole Baskins, but anyway. I know some of you are going to be like, "AllHipHop is trippin! They got this elderly white woman in the rumors!" But if you watched "The Tiger King," you get me! So, let us begin!

The way Carole Baskin's hubby was murdered has been found. Before this, it was very speculative and still is to many, but Carole Baskin's rich ex-husband was done like a foe of Scarface.

Remember this scene?

Scarface scene...

Don Lewis’ (Carole Baskin's ex) was strangled and thrown out of an airplane over the Gulf of Mexico over 20 years ago, his lawyer maintains. In an exclusive interview with The Daiy Mail, lawyer Joseph Fritz said the poor guy was likely lured to his death. He may have been looking to buy an airplane. Remember, dude was supposedly cheap af and that allegedly upset Carole Baskin...

"What I had heard was that he was strangled from the backseat of an airplane over the Gulf [of Mexico] at 50 feet and dropped out over the Gulf. Don Lewis, he was terribly cheap while he was very wealthy. He was cheap beyond belief," Fritz said. "What would have lured him more than anything else is a good deal on an airplane. So that’s what I assume happened — that he got lured up to the Pilot Country Estates to look at an airplane.”

WHAAAAAA...does this somehow get (((spoiler alert))) Tiger King Joe Exotic out of jail? NAH! But, it may validate some of his claims.