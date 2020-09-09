AllHipHop
Odell Beckham Jr. Addresses Poo Poo Rumors!

illseed

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't about too let a rumor about his sex life

(AllHipHop Rumors) Nothing can stop Odell Beckham Jr. Let me tell you something!! Yesterday I heard the craziest stuff ever! The baby mama of Chief Keef, the father of Chicago drill music, said in an interview that Odell Beckham likes to be defecated on. WHAT TF?! She also said that, prior to flying her out to see him, she was not to wash 24 hours beforehand. This sounded just ridiculous!

I couldn’t believe it when I heard it and that is why I didn’t write about it as a rumor. That probably makes me a really trash, gossip, rumor writer but I can’t do everything anymore. The old days are over! So when I heard Odell Beckham Jr. likes to be poop doing, there is no way I was going to write about it.

But now Odell has basically laughed of the rumors and posted a picture of addressing the gossip around his sex life. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver simply posted can’t knock me off my pivot no matter what is thrown my way. It looks like the holes are not going to get the upper hand in this situation and as the NFL season resumes he is very focused. 2020 has been a show for the ages I can’t wait for it to be over.

Here's his post:

Screen Shot 2020-09-09 at 11.52.23 AM

And by the way, this is America.

