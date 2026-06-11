Oschino Fires Back At Jay-Z With Insane Diss After Roots Picnic

Oschino isn’t tweeting through the pain. He’s rapping through it, and his Jay-Z diss has Hip-Hop debating.

Oschino just lit a match and tossed it straight into the Roc Nation boardroom with Jay in it.

Let’s recap. During the Roots Picnic, Jay-Z seemingly fired off a few bars that some people took as shots at the former State Property rapper, among others. Oschino apparently got the message loud and clear. And, well, he did what rappers are supposed to do. He made a record, not a meme.

Like others, he used Drake’s “Make Them Pay” instrumental to get his diss across.

One of his biggest claims is that Jay-Z is bothered by Drake’s dominant place in the game. According to Oschino, Jay is struggling with the reality that somebody else “owns the light.” OK. That’s not making much sense. Jay-Z has spent the better part of three decades doing what he wants in music and business.

But Oschino was just getting warmed up.

He mocked Jay’s appearance, saying he was in Philly Town looking like Norbit. Yes, Norbit.

Nah, that’s kinda funny.

O suggested that Jay-Z benefited from the contributions of artists around him without properly acknowledging everybody who helped build the movement. Nothing we have not heard. Then things got personal. He touches on Jay’s battle with Nas and even throws Beyoncé into the conversation. By the time And then he talked about the debunked rumors that Jay-Z has a mystery son.

Does Jay-Z respond?

HAIL NO!

Regardless, Oschino has made sure people are talking.