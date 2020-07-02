People Are Willing To Die To See Vanilla Ice In A Pandemic!

Vanilla Ice is hosting a concert in Texas that may result in mass Covid-19 casualties!

(AllHipHop Rumors) There is a new pandemic sweeping the nation and its called stupidity! Vanilla Ice is not the first rapper to lack melanin, but he was the first one to give off that supreme culture vulture vibe. He stole MC Hammer's swagger. Took a chant from the men of Alpha Phi Alpha. And he said corny stuff like "Word to ya mother!" He is also partially responsible for Death Row Records! If it wasn't for him, Tupac might be alive! Only the really real know what I mean.

Vanilla ice is a clown to me. Back in the day, he refused to do an interview with all hip-hop.com for no real reason. He wasn’t popping in any way shape or form at that time either. No granite no one has to talk to anyone but I would think that that dude would want to talk to you the most credible Hip Hop source known to mankind. Now, look at him. This guy is going to do a concert in the middle of a pandemic in a place where the cases are soaring. What is wrong with him. This is stupid. I can only imagine that his money is really low. Or maybe he simply wants attention and this is what he’s getting so much of right now. He’s trending on Twitter for taking people into an extremely unsafe space. How dare he top all of his past fooleries in one fell swoop?

On Instagram, he said, "I can’t wait to get back to this. The 90s were the best. We didn’t have coronavirus, or cell phones, or computers," the rapper said. "We had 5.0's, blockbuster, Beavis and Butthead, Wayne's World, Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan ... Mortal Kombat is still better than Fortnight ... the last of the great decades.” Unfortunately, we had him too.

These tickets are not all that cheap either! Austin, TX - my fave place in Texas - don't spend all that money on Ice!