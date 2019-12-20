AllHipHop
Login

Post Malone Caught Using The N-Word! Will Floyd Mayweather Beat Up NBA Young Boy?!

illseed
by
-edited

NBA Young Boy got an issue after dissing Floyd Mayweather's daughter!

(AllHipHop Rumors) YOOOOOOO! I didn't know that NBA Young Boy's weird hit “DIRTY IYANNA” was about Iyanna Mayweather! What in tarnation? All I was wondering about was did Michael Jackson's estate clear that song for that rapper dude to sing that MJ classic "Dirty Diana." Now, there is a rumor that Floyd is going to beat up the young man, but I honestly don't believe that. I think he's simply going to get his kid away from him! We know violence is not the way and FM is not trying to have any issues legally.

POST MALONNNNNNNE - COME OUT AND PLAYYYYYY!

White people need to condemn this, but they won't! Black people need to condemn this, but they won't! Post Malone is calling Black people the n-word! Now, I know this seems like an antiquated conversation, but it is simple: DON'T USE THE N-WORD! What Posty Maloney let it hang out there! Is this nothing or am I right? I am offended!

By the way, check out this interview with Royce Da 5'9"! There ain't no real rumors, but he does talk about Eminem and the BS with Nick Cannon. Nickle (Royce's nickname) isn't playing these games with people. He's got something to say still!

SOLO LUCCI HAS A SEXTAPE!

Solo Lucci has his own sextape!! But, is it a leak? This, I don't know for sure. Right now they are calling it a "leak." I am not privy to release an of it, because AHH ain't that kind of a site! However, I did see a screen shot and a dude that looks like Solo Lucci is having sex with two women! BUT, there's a big ass major camera there doing the video. Basically, A CAMERA MAN! That ain't no leak! That's a porno! I think they need to do a rebrand of the term "sextape leak."

Solo is a Houston rapper that is now a member of the cast of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" - season four. He is in a relationship with Alexis Skyy, who also has babies with Fetty Wap! 

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
realest
realest

Where did he talk about em and nick thing?

Nick Cannon Strikes Back At Eminem AGAIN! But Does He Have EVEN MORE?
illseed
illseed
Comment
When Will Tekashi 69 Get Home From Jail?
illseed
illseed
Comment
Did A$AP Rocky Leak His Own Sextape?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
Is Love and Hip Hop Trying To Use Plus Size Model’s To Boost Ratings?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
Comment
What Next Now That Trump Has Been Impeached?
illseed
illseed
1
Last Reply· by
Danny77
Danny77Have you ever heard about the My Clarks Visit Survey at www neverstandstillclarks co UK survey? If yes!!!! then I wanna…
JR Smith Says He & Wife Have Been Separated For Months Following Her Instagram Breakdown
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
moose489
moose489Thats my money father god
The Game Says Michael Jackson Wanted Him To Squash Beef With 50 Cent
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
2
Last Reply· by
ZOOMERSENS
ZOOMERSENSPradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is an initiative by the government of India in which all ... ₹6,000 per year will be…
Tekashi 69 To Get Out Of Jail In A Few Hours!?!
illseed
illseed
4
Last Reply· by
Shareit
Shareitsome time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run…
Does Erica Mena Want a Prenup Because She Doesn’t Trust Safaree?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
ZUBU
ZUBUWhomever has the most money should protect it by any and all means necessary!
Why Is Tory Lanez LOSING Money?
Simone Grant
Simone Grant
1
Last Reply· by
realest
realestDon't know the details but if you sign the contract you f***** up