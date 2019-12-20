Post Malone Caught Using The N-Word! Will Floyd Mayweather Beat Up NBA Young Boy?!

(AllHipHop Rumors) YOOOOOOO! I didn't know that NBA Young Boy's weird hit “DIRTY IYANNA” was about Iyanna Mayweather! What in tarnation? All I was wondering about was did Michael Jackson's estate clear that song for that rapper dude to sing that MJ classic "Dirty Diana." Now, there is a rumor that Floyd is going to beat up the young man, but I honestly don't believe that. I think he's simply going to get his kid away from him! We know violence is not the way and FM is not trying to have any issues legally.

POST MALONNNNNNNE - COME OUT AND PLAYYYYYY!

White people need to condemn this, but they won't! Black people need to condemn this, but they won't! Post Malone is calling Black people the n-word! Now, I know this seems like an antiquated conversation, but it is simple: DON'T USE THE N-WORD! What Posty Maloney let it hang out there! Is this nothing or am I right? I am offended!

By the way, check out this interview with Royce Da 5'9"! There ain't no real rumors, but he does talk about Eminem and the BS with Nick Cannon. Nickle (Royce's nickname) isn't playing these games with people. He's got something to say still!

SOLO LUCCI HAS A SEXTAPE!

Solo Lucci has his own sextape!! But, is it a leak? This, I don't know for sure. Right now they are calling it a "leak." I am not privy to release an of it, because AHH ain't that kind of a site! However, I did see a screen shot and a dude that looks like Solo Lucci is having sex with two women! BUT, there's a big ass major camera there doing the video. Basically, A CAMERA MAN! That ain't no leak! That's a porno! I think they need to do a rebrand of the term "sextape leak."

Solo is a Houston rapper that is now a member of the cast of "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" - season four. He is in a relationship with Alexis Skyy, who also has babies with Fetty Wap!