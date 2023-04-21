Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Pras of The Fugees was a federal informant. The revelation emerged in court proceedings this week.

Pras from The Fugees has violated a cardinal sin in Hip-Hop. Apparently the rapper and international man of mystery acted as an informant for the feds. Specifically the FBI. He worked with the feds as an informant and also acted as a celebrity in our culture Hip-Hop! Now, if you know the culture, you know that it is a gross violation to work for the opps! But that is exactly what he did, albeit in an informal manner.

This heresy starts with a report from Rolling Stone. In the report, they talk about the once popular rap artist, testifying in his own defense. Most times, defendants do not testify, because they are highly likely to incriminate themselves on the stand. What most people don’t know is that Pras went to Yale and he is no dummy. He actually came up with a bunch of rich people, and that is highly likely why he is in the situation to begin with. He stands accused of acting as an intermediary in an international plot to give Obama and Trump mad money, B. I’m not sure he’s going to get out of this one.

AllHipHop has consistently covered this situation (click here for all the coverage), but I haven’t seen anybody home in on this federal informant part.

Here’s the lay of the land:

Pras is on trial for conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions using foreign funds, witness tampering and failing to register as a foreign agent of the Chinese government. Prosecutors accuse him of working with Low to illegally funnel money to Obama’s reelection campaign and lobby Donald Trump’s administration.

Pras made $20 million after he helped the dude get a photo then-president Barack Obama!

What about this informant stuff? I do not get the impression that he was “informing” on anybody in Hip-Hop so I do not think anybody cares about that. This is not like the 69 business, because nobody got “knocked” in the streets.

Pras faces up to 22 years in prison if convicted.