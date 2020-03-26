AllHipHop
Quarantined: Trick Daddy Losing It Over Not Going To Strip Club!

illseed

Somebody get some coronavirus-free strollers over to Trick Daddy - STAT!

(AllHipHop Rumors) We are roughly in week 2 of the Coronavirus Quarantine and it is starting to get testy! I know I am going crazy! I am definitely not jail material, as Ice-T said. But, apparently, neither is Trick Daddy - the mayor of Miami! 

The rapper outlined why he is not cool with the coronavirus! It is very simple: the virus prevents him from getting to the strip club and partying.  I am thinking Trick needs to be grateful for being safe in the house with two phones fully charged, as he says it.

On top of that, and I think Trick is being funny, because he has lupus. Lupus is "is a long-term autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal, healthy tissue." I am hoping and praying that he will stay quarantined and healthy until this is over. 

Earlier this month, Trick said not only had the cure for coronavirus, he said don't worry about it. “I got the cure for the coronavirus! All you got to do to avoid [it] is to drink you two Heinekens a day! The coronavirus doesn’t stand a chance!” He makes more sense than some of the stuff I see out there. All of this is CRAZY.


