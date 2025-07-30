Rahiem Hurls Dark Accusations At Furious 5 Members Over Sexuality & Exclusion

In a lengthy and unfiltered Facebook post, Rahiem claimed he’s been financially stable without the group’s involvement…among other things.

Rahiem of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five has ignited a storm of controversy after appearing to accuse fellow group members Scorpio and Melle Mel of being gay, while also alleging he’s been deliberately shut out of group performances due to personal conflicts and what he describes as “zesty behavior.”

In a lengthy and unfiltered Facebook post, Rahiem claimed he’s been financially stable without the group’s involvement, writing, “To those who believed exclusion would end me….fyi, I moved to a new apartment, went on vacation the same week and went shopping and spent thousands! While on vacation, spent a few more thousand and I’m on my way home and still have thousands and not one dime of it can be attributed to any rap shows!”

He went further, accusing unnamed group members of trying to sabotage his income. “My money comes on time every time and there’s no hating ass anti men/bisexuals blocking my ability to get my money because they’re secretly mad I’m not down with their little gay ass clique!”

The Hip-Hop veteran didn’t hold back, directly calling out the group with a slur-laced message: “Fk ALL YOU GATE KEEPING MO’s and especially GMF & the Furious bi’s! I said wtf I said but this isn’t an angry post….this post is indicative of my triumph!”

Rahiem also alleged that a member of the group’s team tried to spy on him during hotel stays. “The person responsible for booking the Furious 5’s shows deliberately excludes me from performing with the group because when I was performing with them regularly, (after first joining the group) he’d sneak to the front desk of whichever hotels we checked into and ask for an extra key to my room (unbeknownst to me), in order to try and watch me engage in intimacy with women.”

He added that once he confronted the individual, he was iced out of future performances. “Once I realized that’s what he was doing and blacked out on him for it, in addition to him being jealous, people outside of the group recognize I’ve contributed much more to the group’s success than he has, so he began excluding me from performing with them!”

Despite the harsh tone, Rahiem clarified he has no issue with the LGBTQ+ community. “For the record, I have nothing against gay people, whether man or woman! However, I’m heterosexual and absolutely adore women!”

He continued, “We could co-exist in the same group if they didn’t try to involve me in their gayeties and didn’t take on the attitude of scorned women! Dude carries empty matching purses to match everything he wears on stage.”

Rahiem also recounted a conversation with one of the group members, who allegedly shared a story about receiving oral sex from a man. “My immediate response was ‘yooooo that’s gay.’ His response was ‘I’m not gay because he sucked mine but I didn’t suck his.’ I said, ‘Bruh I don’t know where tf you got that twisted ass logic from but whenever two men engage in intimacy, that makes them both gay!'”

He added, “Then he said ‘bruh that carries the different color man purses on stage at every show, did the same thing he did after going in the bathroom and finding the glory hole’! I responded and said ok so that means you’re both gay!”

According to Rahiem, the rest of the group was present during that exchange but remained silent.