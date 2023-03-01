Rapper Wins $11 Million Against Baby Moms! See How!

Things are not looking good for FTN Bae. She lost an $11 Million suit after lying on Doodie Lo by saying he was sexually inappropriate with their son.

Doodie Lo is an artist that was signed by Lil Durk. A while ago, he was stained with the allegation that he was a pedophile. And quite frankly, we had no reason to think otherwise, because who call someone that? Well, those rumors have been proven to be false and his baby moms is on the hook in a major way!

In fact, Doodie Lo says that he won an $11 million lawsuit against FTN Bae, who started these allegations. Now, this chick had already been arrested for stalking Doodie, Lo. You know, they dated and had a kid together. She was charged at the time with aggravated stalking, and he got an order of protection against her through the legal channels that be. The assessment by the courts resulted in a judgment against her.

The weird thing is I have no idea how she’s going to pay this money. She claimed that he sodomized their son. And then turned around and blamed it on the kid. She a couple years ago, she claims was misled by the son. What 5-year old charges he dad did something sexually inappropriate when he did not? But, at the end of the day, a judge lashed out with a financial judgement she will never come from under. This really sucks. I can’t lie I hate this. Don’t lie on people! That man was nearly ruined by these allegations. In fact, he probably was ruined, because that rap career is kaput!

At any rate, this is not really a rumor, but I just put it here cause I don’t think anybody else cares.