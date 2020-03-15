Ray J & Princess Love Are Set To Spill All The Beans On Their Relationship Drama - On Live TV!

Princess still seems to feel a type of way about Ray’s antics.

Ray J and Princess Love have had their share of ups and downs. They are pretty open about letting the world know when they’re good and when things are bad as well.

We’ve seen them argue and bicker on Love and Hip-Hop: Hollywood, get married, and have two children together.

Princess was also very vocal about when Ray allegedly left her and their daughter in Vegas while she was eight months pregnant last year. Well, we’re about to hear all about it, and much more, on their upcoming show, The Conversation, on Zeus network.

The show will feature the two going back and forth with no mediator, therapist, studio audience, or host.

Both have been heavily promoting the show on social media saying this is “real life” and not a reality show. Don’t worry y’all, we will be watching.

If you’re interested in watching this, tune in on March 15th at 8pm EST.