Really, Bruh? Bhad Bhabie Says She's Tarzan To Black People 😠

illseed

Bhad Bhabie keeps saying things that piss off people in the most racist way.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Bhad Bhabie is still underage, amazingly, but it may be time for her to grow up. Everybody knows the story of Tarzan, a white dude purported to be the king of the jungle. How? 

Before I break down Bhad Bhabie, let's talk about Tarzan. Edgar Rice Burroughs wrote a series of wildly successful books about a child left in an African jungle when his parents are left and raised by apes. John Clayton was named Tarzan (“white of skin”) by the apes and then the white dude fights hunters that want to kill his new "family." Tarzan is one of the most racist, foul trash legacies in fiction. The last time they tried to do a movie, they basica said its time to stop this sh#t. 

It is also time for Bhad Bhabie to stop as well. At the ripe age of 17, I am sure she has it all figured out. However, this is what she said:

"And then another thing I'd like to say is, y'all say that I try to be Black because I...and maybe a reason in me trying to be Black is 'cause I grew up in the hood. Tarzan, right? The story of Tarzan."

REALLY? WOW, BRUH! 

When is enough, enough?

racist
that's racist!!!!

This chick is no longer invited to the BBQ, not that she ever was! But, we are calling the cops! 

