Rick Ross Claps Back At 50 Cent For Flying Commercial, After Drake Fans Had Jokes

Rick Ross had plenty to say back to 50 Cent, Uncle Murda and others that were joking on him for flying commercial like regular people.

You knew it was coming. The second Drake fans were talking I knew. But, thrown 50 Cent and Uncle Murda in the mix, it’s going to get very ugly. And ugly it got. There’s a lot to be said. But, Rozay knows how to get down and dirty.

Check this out:

The internet is getting crazy, and fandom is getting even crazier. So let’s just get to it.

Recently, Rick Ross was spotted at an airport, apparently preparing to catch a commercial flight. Normally, that wouldn’t be news. The problem is that fans know Rozay owns a private jet. Because of that, some people seem convinced he should be flying private every single time he leaves the house.

Fans have spotted rick ross in the waiting area taking a commercial flight 😳 pic.twitter.com/K7cLQXRRo5 — 𝗭𝗼𝗻𝗲 (@twtbyzone) June 10, 2026

Naturally, the jokes started flying.

Why? Because Drake had the perfect bar for the moment. On his recent album ICEMAN, Drake included lyrics that many fans interpreted as shots at Rick Ross and his lifestyle. Whether Drake knew Ross would eventually be photographed flying commercial is anyone’s guess, but social media users acted like he predicted the future.

Drake fans wasted no time piling on.

Drake got a bar for everything this is crazy😭😭 pic.twitter.com/CqUHJmLxpM — FwKozy (@FwKozy_) June 10, 2026

According to them fans, a billionaire mindset means private jets at all times. And, if you’re flying commercial, you’re somehow showing signs of financial distress. Personally, I find that hilarious considering many of the people making those jokes are not exactly booking private charters themselves.

Still, I have to admit, some of the back-and-forth was funny.

Oh, and why did Grok have this snarky comeback? Are they programming the AI as a Drake fan?

Watching people passionately debate the finances of two multimillionaires never ceases to amaze me. Drake supporters are convinced their fave landed another direct hit on one of his rivals. Rick Ross fans are laughing just as hard, pointing out that Ross has more than enough money and doesn’t need to prove anything to anyone. I did a tour in Miami that showed off one of Rozay’s homes. It was magnificent.

What’s even funnier is that Ross has already explained this years ago.

In his book The Perfect Day to Boss Up, Ross discussed the economics of private aviation. He made it clear that while he enjoys flying private, doing it every single time doesn’t always make financial sense. Sometimes a commercial flight is simply the smarter option.

That’s called being practical. That’s how you stay rich.

Can you imagine going broke and realizing it happened because you insisted on flying private everywhere? Jet fuel isn’t cheap. Aircraft maintenance isn’t cheap. Crew costs aren’t cheap. And with today’s travel expenses, the numbers add up even faster. Sheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee….first class works. I don’t even do that. I am by the bathroom almost every time.

Ross has built a reputation for living lavishly, but he’s strategic with his money. Whether it’s real estate, business ventures, or transportation choices, he often appears to balance luxury with practicality. Like he has animals on his estate for the tax benefits.

But if seeing Rick Ross in an airport terminal is enough to make the internet happy, then have at it.

There’s a big difference between being rich and looking rich.

Here is Rozay in his own words:

Legacy Context

This debate highlights something that has become increasingly common in Hip-Hop culture: fans often treat wealth as a performance rather than a business strategy. During the 1990s and early 2000s, artists were celebrated for acquiring luxury items because many came from humble beginnings. Today, social media has amplified that mindset to the point where every financial decision becomes a public referendum on someone’s success. Rick Ross has spent nearly two decades building businesses in real estate, franchising, and entertainment. Whether people love him or hate him, his decision to occasionally fly commercial may actually reflect the same business discipline that helped him maintain wealth while many artists from his era struggled to do the same.

What do you think? Is Rick Ross being smart with his money, or should a rap mogul with a private jet never be caught in a commercial airport? Sound off in the comments.