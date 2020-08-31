Rick Ross Trolls Lloyd Banks Out Of The Blue

What did Lloyd Banks do to Rozay? Ross hasn't forgot.

(AllHipHop Rumors) We have not heard from Lloyd Banks in a while. In fact, if you want to thank us, feel free. We got Banks back on the mic earlier this year with the Hunting Season challenge. We did that with Jadakiss and well...then COVID. We are still waiting for the winner to be picked but that us another matter.

Like I said, Banks, one of the original members of G-unit, has been very quiet. I think the death of his father lead him away from the rap game for an extended period. I could be wrong, but I think I am right. Anyway, 50 Cent recently loss a court case to Rick Ross and I think Ross took that as a license to bar none. Out of the blue, Ross disses Banks!

“Banks is fresh out the gutter/ Two scoops of butter,” Ross rapped in an IG post that tagged 50 Cent.

He went on to talk to Banks, “Banks, you still got some money? Show us what you livin’ like. If you ain’t got no money, I’ll give you five grand for the Banks name. That might be one of my aliases — Dank Sinatra.”

He didn't stop there. See below for that.

Why'd Ricky Rozay decide to pick on Banks, a very quiet dude? I dunno. Collateral damage, I guess.