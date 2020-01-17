AllHipHop
Rihanna & Billionaire Boyfriend Split After Nearly Three Years

Simone Grant
by

Rihanna’s DM’s are about to be lit!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Rihanna is entering the new year a single woman.

The singer and her boyfriend, Hassan Jameel split after nearly three years of dating.

Hassan, a Saudi Arabian businessman, was the full package-handsome and a billionaire. You don’t get any better than that. But it looks like money won’t make Rih stay in a relationship. She does have her own money, so I don't think she’s too bothered about the breakup.

The two weren’t really too open about their relationship these past few years. Rih hasn’t posted any pictures of cute tweets about her man, but that doesn’t mean we wouldn’t have found out about them.

There aren’t any reports as to why the two broke up and since their relationship was very much private, I doubt we will ever find out. Who knows? Maybe Rih will reveal the cause in her upcoming album, R3.

What do you think was the cause of the breakup?

