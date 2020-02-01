AllHipHop
Rob Kardashian Denies Dating Tommie Lee Despite Rumors

Simone Grant
by

Tommie hasn’t spoken on the rumors circulating that she and Rob are an item.

(AllHipHop Rumors) The internet has been talking and we all know how they love putting people together that probably have never met. 

The "Love and Hip Hop" reality star went off on Wendy Williams for her very blunt comment she made about Rob dating her saying the talk show host ate Rob’s ex and baby’s mother Blac Chyna’s vagina. 

Williams basically judged Rob for allegedly dating Lee saying her track record is worse than Chyna. She also brought up Tommie’s arrest record and child abuse case. Ouch!

A source close to Rob says that he and Tommie are not dating. They know each other, but rarely talk. 

Tommie has yet to confirm or deny the dating rumors and Rob has not officially made a statement. We’ll see how this goes.

Do y’all think Rob and Tommie are secretly dating?

