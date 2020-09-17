Rumor: Hip-Hop Legend Biz Markie Is In A Coma

Oh no...prayers are needed for Hip-Hop Legend Biz Markie!

(AllHipHop Rumors) I am sad to send these sort of rumors, but there's a terrible rumor going on...and on. The rumor is that Biz Markie is now in a coma after fighting complications with diabetes. You remember last month or so, he went into the hospital. I even wrote an ambitious rumor that he was doing better, but that was not the case.

The word is his condition is not improving. This is sad news considering sources said the opposite.

For those that don't know, Biz started out as a beatbox for Roxanne Shante, but he would eventually soar as a star in his own right. He was one of the earliest hitmakers and a member of The Juice Crew. He also went on to act and DJ. People that know, KNOW! Biz can rock a party.

Now, all we can do is pray. I know you young bucks think its going to last forever, but its not. At some point, you will need the love of your community. Biz has that love so let's send positive energy.

Here are some Biz moments!