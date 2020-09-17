AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Rumor: Hip-Hop Legend Biz Markie Is In A Coma

illseed

Oh no...prayers are needed for Hip-Hop Legend Biz Markie!

(AllHipHop Rumors) I am sad to send these sort of rumors, but there's a terrible rumor going on...and on. The rumor is that Biz Markie is now in a coma after fighting complications with diabetes. You remember last month or so, he went into the hospital. I even wrote an ambitious rumor that he was doing better, but that was not the case.

The word is his condition is not improving. This is sad news considering sources said the opposite. 

For those that don't know, Biz started out as a beatbox for Roxanne Shante, but he would eventually soar as a star in his own right. He was one of the earliest hitmakers and a member of The Juice Crew. He also went on to act and DJ. People that know, KNOW! Biz can rock a party. 

Now, all we can do is pray. I know you young bucks think its going to last forever, but its not. At some point, you will need the love of your community. Biz has that love so let's send positive energy.

Here are some Biz moments!

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Hit-Boy Blasts The Music Industry AND Kanye West!

Kanye West also replies to claims he stopped working with the hit-making machine for working with Beyonce.

illseed

Megan Thee Stallion Is Playing With Fire; Gun Comes Out In Drunken Party

Megan might want to fire some of the people in her circle or there may be dire consequences.

illseed

by

YourDaddyboy

Donald Trump Uses N.W.A. For His War Against Joe Biden - Twitter Responds In-Kind

Donald Trump cannot get away with his mess as easily and Twitter is on his orange neck.

illseed

Sources: "Offset Just Can't Keep His Thing In His Pants"

Offset likely cheated on Cardi B, even though he pleads innocence.

illseed

by

Tronell

Cap Or No Cap: King Von Said He And FBG Duck Were OK When He Died!

King Von talks a lot, but is he cappin'...about his relationship to FBG Duck?

illseed

Tory Lanez May Not Catch A Charge After All...Guess Why?

Megan Thee Stallion may be changing her tune from that fateful IG Live.

illseed

Does Mike Tyson Have Roy Jones, Jr. Scared?

Roy Jones Jr. might have "made a mistake" by signing on to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition.

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Bassplayer1961

Does T.I. Have A New Album Coming As "Ring" Drops With Young Thug?

Tip is returning to music with "Ring" and, if there's a club open, they will play it.

ClassicOne

Is There A Plot To Destroy Joe Budden?

Joe Budden has a huge following. He also has huge competition. What's going on?

illseed