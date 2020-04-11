AllHipHop
RZA Gives A Clue Of His Secret Weapon In DJ Premier Battle!

illseed

We are ALL ready for the battle of the YEAR with DJ Premier and RZA, but what is RZA cooking up?

(AllHipHop Rumors) The battle of the year is not some boxing or sporting event or even rapper beef. It looks like the battle of the yea is going to be a pair of Hip-Hop icons that are going to go AT it head to head in a battle Saturday night!!!

In This Corner, RZA! THE ABBOT, THE CREATOR OF THE GREATEST RAP GROUP EVER!

In This Corner, DJ Premier! THE CREATOR OF THE NEW YORK SOUND, GANGTARR GENERAL! 

A lot of people are saying that RZA is going to get washed. But, I don't think sooooooooooo...this is the RZA! He is the leader of Wu Tang and beyond. Also, there is this....

I don't know. Is it legal? I mean, if I could. I got to talk to Swizz to get all the rules and regulations of this shit, yo. But I actually got some ODB stuff that nobody has. I wonder if I could play that shit. I guess there's probably some legalities to this shit. A lot of things that I got to be conscious of. We got a call tomorrow [Friday]. In a boxing fight, they tell you the rules in the dressing room. So I guess they'll get me in a dressing room, and they'll tell me all the rules. No kicking in the nuts, protect yourself at all times, you know what I mean? 

The RZA told Complex that he had something in the vault for Preemo! But, on the other side, what might Preem have for RZA! WE all love Guru and I bet there is something unreleased from Guru in there somewhere. What if Preem has a vault like Dr. Dre? That would be insane!!!

We are going to see!!!!

Here they are talking about it...Preem and The RZArectah! 

Rumors

