Safaree & Erica Mena’s Entourage Jumps A Man Over Nicki Minaj Comment

(AllHipHop Rumors) On Monday night, Erica Mena and Safaree’s entourage got into an altercation with some New Yorkers.

According to an alleged witness, two women walked up on the couple and said, “Omg Nicki Minaj.” That didn’t sit well with Safaree so he started “fake wilding” (whatever that means) and the alleged victim, a man, tried to defend the ladies and ended up getting jumped and almost stabbed.

The couple has not said anything about the altercation as of yet.

Crazy, right? What y’all think about this?