AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Sexy Dyamond Doll, Tory Lanez And Legaxy Duke It Out In "Automatic"

AllHipHop Staff

Dyamond Doll comes out swinging for the ladies in Hip-Hop.

(AllHipHop Music) Over the past few years, female rappers began to dominate and establish their presence in hip-hop. Women introduced a different type of heat and flexed their accomplishments rightfully so. Dyamond Doll is the one to keep an eye on; she was a wholly independent artist who made a name for herself in the cutthroat Miami scene due to her persistence and diligence. Her vigor paid off when she met Dark Boy Records CEO, Joe B., who took her under his wing. The 27-year-old made a name for herself, performing locally in Miami at iconic events like Reggae Festival, or the legendary Club Liv, and Club STORY. Since Dyamond Doll came out swinging with the success of her "DWADE" single with TRINA. Now she has harnessed that energy and is using the momentum to accomplish her other projects, including the newly released EP "DYAMOND IN THE ROUGH", which includes the controversial "Automatic" with Tory Lanez and label mate Legaxy.

@DyamondDoll on Social Media

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NLE Choppa No Longer Wants To Spit About Violence!

It looks like somebody is turning a new leaf - NLE Choppa!

illseed

Rihanna Bumps Her Head In Scooter Accident

Rihanna had people scared for another reason, but it wasn't the reason people thought.

illseed

Eminem Impersonator Gets Hit With 5 Sexual Harassment Allegations!

Chris D’Elia stands accused of some bad activity against five women.

illseed

Did ASAP Ferg Get Kicked Out Of ASAP Mob?

Has ASAP Ferg gotten a bit too big for ASAP Mob...?

illseed

by

Tronell

Is Akon Creating "Wakanda" With Chinese Money?

A lot of people are wondering about Akon's Akon City aka "Wakanda."

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Bassplayer1961

Lloyd Banks Replies To Rick Ross' Offer To Buy His Name!

Lloyd Banks says he is not here for Rick Ross' circus!

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Megan Thee Stallion Aims At Tory Lanez In New Freestyle

Megan Thee Stallion comes back with a VMA and Revlon deal despite being shot!

illseed

SIGNS: 15-Year Old Dies Doing "Benadryl Challenge"

Another Sign "The World Is Coming To An End" - The Benadryl Challenge IS WACK!

illseed

Rick Ross Trolls Lloyd Banks Out Of The Blue

Rick Ross Trolls Lloyd Banks Out Of The Blue

illseed