Sexy Dyamond Doll, Tory Lanez And Legaxy Duke It Out In "Automatic"

Dyamond Doll comes out swinging for the ladies in Hip-Hop.

(AllHipHop Music) Over the past few years, female rappers began to dominate and establish their presence in hip-hop. Women introduced a different type of heat and flexed their accomplishments rightfully so. Dyamond Doll is the one to keep an eye on; she was a wholly independent artist who made a name for herself in the cutthroat Miami scene due to her persistence and diligence. Her vigor paid off when she met Dark Boy Records CEO, Joe B., who took her under his wing. The 27-year-old made a name for herself, performing locally in Miami at iconic events like Reggae Festival, or the legendary Club Liv, and Club STORY. Since Dyamond Doll came out swinging with the success of her "DWADE" single with TRINA. Now she has harnessed that energy and is using the momentum to accomplish her other projects, including the newly released EP "DYAMOND IN THE ROUGH", which includes the controversial "Automatic" with Tory Lanez and label mate Legaxy.

@DyamondDoll on Social Media