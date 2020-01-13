AllHipHop
Shaggy Turns Down Opportunity To Audition To Be On Rihanna’s Upcoming Album

Simone Grant
by
-edited

Shaggy said he’ll leave the auditioning to the “younger guys.”

We’ve all been waiting for some new music from the bad gyal herself, Rihanna. Well, it looks like a new album is on the way.

R9 is coming y’all and it’s a reggae-influenced album. I’ve been hearing that it’s going to feature some of our favorite reggae artists.

I’ve also been hearing that these artists might have had to audition to be featured on this album. At least, that’s what I’m getting from Shaggy.

The Jamaican artist said he turned down the opportunity to be on her album because she wanted him to audition.

“They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah. There’s a lot of great people involved but for me I didn’t need to audition to be on the record, I’ll leave that to younger guys. But from what I hear, it should be good,” he said.

He goes on to say, “It’s healthy competition. Dancehall is in good place but we need as many people to do this art form as possible. When it crosses over and becomes popular with artists from other genres and other cultures, that can only be good.”

The album is finished, but we’re still waiting on the release date. But knowing Rihanna, she’ll probably drop it out of no where.

What y’all think? Do you think Shaggy should have auditioned for Rih’s album?

