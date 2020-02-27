Sheck Wes Claims Klay Thompson Dissed Him When He Was Younger

Sheck Wes shares a fun fact about himself to his 133k Twitter followers.

(AllHipHop Rumors) According to Harlem rapper Sheck Wes, Golden State Warriors basketball player Klay Thompson rubbed him the wrong way during their first encounter.

Wes went to Twitter to vent about a situation that happened in his younger years during All Star in NYC. According to the rapper, when he went to ask Thompson for an autograph the NBA player pushed him.

If you’re unfamiliar with basketball players, you should know that Klay has been an active player since 2011. He is a three time NBA champion with the Warriors and a five time NBA all-star.

Sheck vows to never turn down a fan who asks for a picture.

The comment section was filled with pictures and videos of fans with Wes confirming he is a man of his word never turning them down.