AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Shots Fired?: J. Cole Disses Rapper Noname On New Song?

illseed

J. Cole may've picked a bad time to go at a lady rapper! #BlackWomenMCsMatter!

(AllHipHop Rumors) What is going on with J. Cole? Did he just come out and diss rapper NoName on his new song "Snow On Tha Bluff"? I am so confused right now. I thought they were on the "same team" or at least adjacent. 

Before you listen to the song, look at the lyrics:

Screen Shot 2020-06-17 at 12.40.29 AM
Is J. Cole dissing no name.

I think I am seriously too OG for all of this. I mean, Noname fits the general bill, but Cole is too old to be subliming like this! Say her name, like Sandra Bland! Or NOT! It is not the time to be dissing women, especially not a smart, college-educated brother. I think he may catch some flack even if he didn't mention...no name...get it? 

Here are some of the comments...con...

And pro...

I agree with the fans that say he could have just sent her a DM or spared us completely.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JDD
JDD

Now we tell the rappers how/what to rap. Can't just say how you feel. I don't like the fact that they turn this into a gender thing. He simply didn't like what she said. What does gender have to do with that? When he came at Kanye and Wale, nobody had anything to say. So he disagreed. I disagree with what he said. Don't mean I'm about to shit on him for it. That's dumb. This is silly

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Was Underground Rapper C-Rayz Walz Beaten Almost To Death?

C-Rayz Walz has been in a serious bind since accused of rape, but it seems like somebody got revenge.

AllHipHop Staff

by

Bankingandfinance

Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 69 Are Trollz! Announce New Song

The dynamic duo Nicki Minaj And Tekashi 69 are coming back together and tougher than vegan leather!

illseed

by

lilfijimusic

Woman Accuses Math Hoffa Of Rape, Battle Rapper Responds

This is crazy! Math Hoffa stands accused of rape, but what is really going on?

illseed

Illseed's Quickies: Beyonce The X-Man, Killer Mike & T.I. Speak!

Illseed's Quickies: Beyonce The X-Man, Killer Mike & T.I. Speak!

illseed

by

Tomi504Boy

Gucci Mane Calls Out Atlantic Records Out As Racist! Why Though?

Gucci Mane is getting more aware of what is going on and has called out Atlantic Records as racist!

illseed

Illseed's Quickies! Nicki Defends Tekashi! Baby Moms Admits Shotti Bed Romp! Candace Owens Gets OWNED.

Nicki Defends Tekashi! Baby Moms Admits Shotti Bed Romp! Candace Owens Gets OWNED

illseed

by

realest357

Tekashi 69 Trollz With Nicki Minaj And Re-Starts Beef With Meek!

Just when you thought the beefs where over, Teshashi 69 returns as the super agent.

illseed

by

mrmario100

Styles P Ask Some Legit Questions Of "Black Lives Matter"

There's Black Lives Matter the company and Black Lives Matter the movement...they aren't the same.

illseed

by

Wrinkl3

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

CLEARVIEWED

Cuban Doll Adresses Leaked Sex Tape And Charges Could Be Coming!

Cuban Doll takes to social media to express her thoughts and feelings on the recently leaked video of her and ex-boyfriend, Tadoe.

Maria Myraine

by

ChromeRadioLive