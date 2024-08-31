SIGNS: 71-Year-Old Man Poisons Wife’s Sodas in Bizarre Plot To Marry Her Daughter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Explore the twisted plot of an elderly man who poisoned his wife’s Coca-Cola as part of a sinister plan.

Coca-Cola might never look the same after reading about an unbelievably twisted story of a man’s sinister plot involving his wife’s carbonated beverages.

In what would seem like a tale from a soap opera brought to life, 71-year-old Alfred Ruf confessed to a sinister scheme that left a small Indiana town—and his wife—in disbelief. According to WREG, the seemingly ordinary Ruf admitted to poisoning his wife’s Coca-Cola with a toxic powdery substance. His motive was rooted in a dark plot to kill her in order to marry her daughter.

The bizarre plot thickened when it was revealed that the deadly concoction was allegedly provided by none other than the daughter. The duo also planed to cash in on Ruf’s wife’s life insurance after they killed her.

Court records show Ruf laced his wife’s drinks at least 12 times between September and December 2021. Each time, while his wife lay unconscious from the drugs, the stepdaughter and her friend would show up at Ruf’s house to “put on a show” for him. The so-called “show” involved the women wearing the wife’s clothes and performing explicit acts.

Ruf’s guilt finally got the best of him, and in January 2022, he confessed to his wife, leading her to alert the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. She even handed over a Coca-Cola can with suspicious white residue and a pill bottle filled with the mysterious powder. Police say Ruf knew the poison would eventually kill his wife, which was the “ultimate goal” of his devious plan. Now, Ruf has been sentenced to four years in prison followed by five years of probation. As for the stepdaughter, details about her role in this twisted saga remain under wraps.