Signs: Mike Tyson And Roy Jones, Jr. To Fight In September!

illseed

Illseed finds a sign the world is coming to an end: Mike Tyson and Roy Jones are going to fight in September!

(AllHipHop Rumors) Can you believe this news? Mike Tyson, the 54-year old boxing champion, will fight Roy Jones Junior, another champion in the sweet science, in an 8-round exhibition match. Dis Tew Much! This is definitely "A Sign That The World Is Coming To An End" because these guys are way past their prime no matter what social media tells you. Now, what is even more interesting is that they are quite possibly evenly yoked as fighters. Roy Jones J. fought as a heavyweight for a short period of time but most of his fighting under that. Mike Tyson, on the other hand is known as one of the most celebrated knockout artist ever, fought exclusively as a heavyweight for his entire career.

The big question is: “Do people want to see this fight?“ 

They are going to put the fight on pay-per-view and on the social video application Triller. I hate to say this people, but I think folks do want to see this scrap even if it is a spectacle. We haven’t really been able to enjoy sports during this period of quarantine and I think people are really "jonesin'" for the opportunity to see a big fight with big names. The fight has been officially sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission and will include performances. Triller is also going to include a 10-part series that show Iron Mike and RJJ preparing for the exhibition. Mike Tyson has not had a fight since June 2005 and Roy Jones Junior has not gotten in since February 2018 . This is going to be crazy to say the least. We have peeped Mike Tyson fight very quickly on social media and shows glimpses of his old self. What happens in the ring against Roy Jones Junior in the future is anyone’s guess. This fight will take place on September 12, 2020. Scary.

