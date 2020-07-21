AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Signs: Woman Gets Paid Big Bucks To Act Like A Puppy Publically!

illseed

In "Signs The World IS Coming To An End": A woman acts like a dog to get mad money!

(AllHipHop Rumors) This is "Signs The World IS Coming To An End!" This is a section of the site that I used to do back in the day where I would highlight things that happen in the world that signify the world is coming to an end. Now, in the year 2020, we see that the world may just be coming to an end. So there is more and more crazy stuff going on for me to draw from. And draw, I shall!

In Texas, there’s a woman who has amassed a salary of six figures every year! What does this woman do? This woman acts like a puppy on the Internet in her OnlyFans page. Her name is Jenna Phillips in Austin, the oasis of Texas. Jenna once was an optician but quit because she made more money pretending to be a puppy. Now I don’t know if she does any nudity because that is what is the norm on OnlyFans pages! I certainly am not going to pay for that mess but, there seem to be guys that are willing to look at a 21-year-old play fetch scratch themselves and just act like a little dog.

On top of this the woman has 125,000 followers on TickTock. Monthly you can look at this for $20 a month and it does lead into some sexual content. I just simply don’t know what that is. Shout out to "thatpuppygirl"!

Now how are we supposed to tell people that education is the way when this is how people are getting six figures. College is a wonderful thing and it often times frees people up from poverty. But if you can get paid six figures to act like a damn puppy, I am thinking that a lot of people were up to just do that foolishness. In fact, this woman makes more money than me to keep it real with you! I am broke by comparison!

Did I mention, she does this in public?

Now you were not about to see illseed act like a puppy but I’m thinking maybe I need to act like something other than myself in order to increase my pay. Help!

"Signs The World IS Coming To An End"

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Cannon Fell Baaaack, But Why?

Nick Cannon was unwavering for a few hours, but ultimately broke down.

illseed

by

marcbiz11

Chance The Rapper Support For Kanye West Goes Left On Twitter

Chance The Rapper suggest people "trust" Kanye rather than use common sense.

illseed

by

BigFax

J. Cole Reveals Info About His Children!

J. Cole is a proud dad, but now he dispels rumors around the gender of the kids.

illseed

Does Divorce Loom Over Kanye West & Kim Kardashian?

It seems like Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are headed for divorce or is this just another time in the life?

illseed

Meek Mill Comments On Nicki Minaj's Pregnancy

The ever-going petty saga of Nicki and Meek proves they are forever linked in our minds.

illseed

Kanye West Mentions Harriet Tubman And Universal Groans Occur!

Harriet Tubman is an internationally beloved Black super shero! And yet Kanye sullied her name!!

illseed

by

JDD

The Investigation Of Tory Lanez Is Underway In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting!

Nothing is confirmed, but it does not look good for Tory Lanez!

illseed

Nick Cannon Feels Hurt By The Black Community! We Got Your Back!

Nick Cannon is going through some things, but has the Black community abandoned him?

illseed

by

Really2020

Talib Kweli Accuser Speaks! Caitlyn & Kanye For Pres/VP! Nick Cannot Has Another Set Back!

Illseed returns with some quickies for your reading enjoyment!

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Runninjewelz