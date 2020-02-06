AllHipHop
Snoop Dogg Slams Gayle King for Kobe Questions! Ari Lennox Blasts Oprah!

illseed
by

Gayle King messed up him her new interview which addressed sexual allegations

(AllHipHop Rumors) You know...Oprah and Gayle are lynching more Black men than the KKK! I kid, I kid! Seriously, Gayle King, the best friend of Oprah Winfrey, is in the hottest of hot seats and the Black Delegation is about to start yelling on her in real life. They are already doing the most in all aspects and it seems like they have a vendetta about Black men. But Gayle King stepped in Dogg poo-poo when she asked about Kobe Bryant's rape situation.

SNOOP WENT OFF!

 “Gayle King, you’re out of pocket for that s***,” he said. “Way out of pocket. What do you gain from that? We expect more from you Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah [Winfrey]? Why are you all attacking us? We’re your people. You don’t come after Harvey Weinstein, asking those dumba** questions. I’m sick of y’all. Funky doghead bi***. How dare you try to torch my homeboy’s reputation, punk motherf*****. Respect the family and back off, b****, before we come get you."

Bold words from Snoopy! Now, Gayle King blamed her network for taking a small piece of a big interview and exploiting it. But...NO. Gayle has been around the block more times than a hooker at Hunt's Point! She knows how this goes and this ain't her first rodeo. She HAD to know that for ALL those questions for Lisa Leslie she had about Kobe Bryant,that it was ALL to ask the ONE about the rape allegations. Kobe was never found guilty of raping anybody and that's a WHOLE FACT. 

GAYLE, SPEAKS:

“I understand why people are upset seeing that clip out of context. I hope they will now watch the entire wide-ranging interview. We asked a longtime friend of Kobe Bryant’s to talk to us about his legacy and their friendship, and Lisa did exactly that.”

She must think we are fools. Oprah and Gayle have been woo-ryding on us for quite some time and it has hit a critical mass. Ari Lennox lambasted Oprah and Gayle! SHE WENT IN! 

"Listen, this is about to get real toxic, and I don’t give a f**k if I get canceled forever. Lennox began. “F**k Gayle and F**k Oprah. Y’all are some self-hating pieces of s**t f**k a$$es,” she said.“You want to spend the rest of your days tearing down Black people? Build us up, help us! I’m not here for anybody tearing down that legendary man,” when referring to Kobe Bryant.

