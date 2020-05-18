Snoop Vs Tekashi 69 - Start Your Engines!!!!

Tekashi 69 is determined to be the biggest nuisance in rap and he's starting with Snoop.

(AllHipHop Rumors) When somebody says, " I got time," beware! Tekashi is somewhere locked away in a safe house, but he's started to mess with Snoop Dogg!

Before we get started, let's get something clear. Tekashi is still an active agent of the state. The feds have compelled him to KEEP working with them! So, he is still on the payroll! Be careful Snoop!

Tekashi 69 brought up some ol mess about Snoop and his wife, which made me cringe. And that really pissed off the D-O-Double G! The weird thing is its not even new information.

But, what was worse was that Tekaski "told" the cops to come get Snoop for allegedly threatening him over social media. He released their private DMs.

Tekkie calls the "cops" and the Feds on Snoop.

Previously, he tried to call Snoop a rat too, suggesting Snoop somehow got Sug Knight knocked! We know that ain't happen!

Snoop said, "N***** know I ain't have nothing to do with surge knight getting the time we had the same lawyers. This rat reaching calling me a snitch and FYI He most likely drew up the papers he do work with the police. Suge and me on great terms now so if I told on him we would never be cool and that's a fact clown. Now carry on and stary tuned for the tattle tales move and record you lil *****."

This is insane!

I really may have to consider retirement! This dude is causing all sorts of drama! Metallica didn't have to go through this!