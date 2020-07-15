AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

So, Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion?

illseed

The world has paused once again...this time to ask the question, " Who shot Megan Thee Stallion?"

(AllHipHop Rumors) The saga continues..."Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion?" 

This shyt is crazy! First of all, somebody shot my baby Megan!!! Who would do such a thing? Well......THE STREETS ARE TALKING!! OK, there was a gun found and Tory Lanez was arrested for possession of said guns. To my knowledge, there was no other gun found or arrests made. 

So, this implied that Tory Lanez was the one that shot her. She didn't shoot herself! Even the cops called her "the victim." So, did Tory do it? They said they were arguing over something. That does not mean the Canadian shot her!

What on earth could possess Tory Lanez to shoot Megan Thee Stallion. It could only be the devil himself because who else? And then the conspiracy started with J Prince of rap a lot records! Remember,Megan Thee Stallion had a beef with J Prince contractually, not in the streets. But, if you mess with that man’s money you probably will have a very big problem for a very long time. You know these things remain self-evident!

So, now I ask YOU...Who Shot Megan?!

This tweet is baseless, but it does add to the conspiracy...

In an unrelated move, I found out that J. Prince has apparently started Rap-A-Lot Records West is a thing now. Could a West Coast faction of Rap-A-Lot...👀👀👀

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chance The Rapper Support For Kanye West Goes Left On Twitter

Chance The Rapper suggest people "trust" Kanye rather than use common sense.

illseed

by

PointGuard_QB

Did Tory Lanez Shoot Megan Thee Stallion?

What sort of altercation happened between Meg and Tory?

illseed

by

$MKingpin

50 Cent Posts Prank Of Will Smith / Jada Pinkett Affair Joke; Tricks AllHipHop!

Somehow, 50 Cent has managed to steal headlines from Will and Jada Pinkett Smith who are caught up in a three-way scandal involving August Alsina.

illseed

by

NegroPeligro

Black Woman Accuses Talib Kweli Of Harassment Over "Colorism" Debate!

A Black woman on Twitter says Talib Kweli messed with her for almost 12 hours straight.

illseed

Margot Robbie Trends Right Along With Will, Jada And August...Black Twitter Go!

Why is actor Margot Robbie trending along with Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith and August Alsina?

illseed

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Runninjewelz

Pusha T and Young Thug Trade Barbs! Who Won?

Pusha T and Young Thug Trade Barbs! Who Won?

illseed

by

Dmw

Erykah Badu Dismisses Comments About Her Coochie!

Erykah Badu is not here for the nonsense.

illseed

People Reconsider Kanye West For President!

A lot of people said they backed Kanye West for Prez...now are thinking thrice.

illseed

Did Ty Dolla $ign Just Hint At New Drake Collab?

Another Ty Dolla $ign and Drake collaboration could be in the works as Drake readies new album.

Maria Myraine