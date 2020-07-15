So, Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion?

The world has paused once again...this time to ask the question, " Who shot Megan Thee Stallion?"

(AllHipHop Rumors) The saga continues..."Who Shot Megan Thee Stallion?"

This shyt is crazy! First of all, somebody shot my baby Megan!!! Who would do such a thing? Well......THE STREETS ARE TALKING!! OK, there was a gun found and Tory Lanez was arrested for possession of said guns. To my knowledge, there was no other gun found or arrests made.

So, this implied that Tory Lanez was the one that shot her. She didn't shoot herself! Even the cops called her "the victim." So, did Tory do it? They said they were arguing over something. That does not mean the Canadian shot her!

What on earth could possess Tory Lanez to shoot Megan Thee Stallion. It could only be the devil himself because who else? And then the conspiracy started with J Prince of rap a lot records! Remember,Megan Thee Stallion had a beef with J Prince contractually, not in the streets. But, if you mess with that man’s money you probably will have a very big problem for a very long time. You know these things remain self-evident!

So, now I ask YOU...Who Shot Megan?!

This tweet is baseless, but it does add to the conspiracy...

In an unrelated move, I found out that J. Prince has apparently started Rap-A-Lot Records West is a thing now. Could a West Coast faction of Rap-A-Lot...👀👀👀