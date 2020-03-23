Some Good News About Kanye West

With Coronavirus, who care, but there is a bit of news about Kanye for you.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Kanye West has not gotten as much love from me in recent times, because, well, MAGA hats. I have to get over my own issues with regard to the man. So, I have good news for those of you that give a sh#t.

Previously, I had a rumor that Kanye West fired several members of his illustrious choir.

I don't know why, but the crew has been released. My source tells me that Kanye is unaware of the unceremonious release of these fine human beings, but I do not believe this. How could he NOT know that HIS choir is being fired/laid off? It does not make any sense to me. So, I think perhaps there was some messaging to keep Ye from being the bad guy. Just my opinion.

Well, I was not exactly right or wrong. Here is what I am NOW hearing happened.

First of all, the person that did the alleged firing of the choir members is no longer employed himself, my source says. Once Yeezus found out about the firing, he was dumped by Kanye himself, I heard. "He thought it was HIS choir and not Kanye's," a source said. "Dude was just on an ego trip." Now, we are in the middle of a pandemic and we need Jesus the most! Man tries power tripping, but God is the only power in power!!

Congrats to all! Stay blessed!