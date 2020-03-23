AllHipHop
Top Stories
News
Rumors
Videos

Some Good News About Kanye West

illseed

With Coronavirus, who care, but there is a bit of news about Kanye for you.

(AllHipHop Rumors) Kanye West has not gotten as much love from me in recent times, because, well, MAGA hats. I have to get over my own issues with regard to the man. So, I have good news for those of you that give a sh#t.

Previously, I had a rumor that Kanye West fired several members of  his illustrious choir. 

I don't know why, but the crew has been released. My source tells me that Kanye is unaware of the unceremonious release of these fine human beings, but I do not believe this. How could he NOT know that HIS choir is being fired/laid off? It does not make any sense to me. So, I think perhaps there was some messaging to keep Ye from being the bad guy. Just my opinion. 

Well, I was not exactly right or wrong. Here is what I am NOW hearing happened. 

First of all, the person that did the alleged firing of the choir members is no longer employed himself, my source says. Once Yeezus found out about the firing, he was dumped by Kanye himself, I heard. "He thought it was HIS choir and not Kanye's," a source said. "Dude was just on an ego trip." Now, we are in the middle of a pandemic and we need Jesus the most! Man tries power tripping, but God is the only power in power!!

Congrats to all! Stay blessed!

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jailbird Kodak Black Tries To Pick Fight With Beauty Megan Thee Stallion

Kodak Black And Megan Thee Stallion should be friends, but it looks like Kodak not feeling it...from behind bars.

illseed

by

NorthDollasTexas

Joe Budden And Jay Electronica Trade Barbs Over Jay-Z and A Written Testimony

Joe Budden And Jay Electronica decided to be frenemies on social media.

illseed

by

realest357

Hassan Campbell Says He's "Coming For" Afrika Bambaataa Over Alleged Child Molestation

Hassan Campbell Says He's "Coming For" Afrika Bambaataa Over Alleged Child Molestation

illseed

by

power_720

Former Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum Denies Gay Orgy Crystal Meth Claims

Andrew Gillum admitted he was drunk out of his mind, but denies doing crystal meth at a wild wedding party in a hotel room with a few guys.

Kershaw St. Jawnson

Did D-Nice (And Others) Literally Break Instagram?

It looks like D-Nice has put a major strain on Instagram! Even Mark Zuckerberg is like "What up!?"

illseed

Cardi B Wants Her Money From New Coronavirus Hitmaker!

You can't have a hit song with Cardi's voice and not pay up!

illseed

Drake Quarantined Over Coronavirus?

Drake recently posted a video of his home basketball court insinuating he may be stuck indoors for a while.

Simone Grant

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

PD$

DaniLeigh & Da Baby Release New Video Despite Baby Mama Drama

Dani Leigh and MeMe threw hella shots at each other on social media over Da Baby.

Simone Grant

Ray J & Princess Love Are Set To Spill All The Beans On Their Relationship Drama - On Live TV!

It’s no escaping the conversation we’ve all been waiting on between Ray J and Princess.

Simone Grant

by

Deveondi