Sources: Biz Markie Is "Doing Better"

Biz Markie has been hospitalized for week, but the legendary artist is reportedly improving.

(AllHipHop Rumors) NOBODY BEATS THE BIZ! NOT EVEN DIABETES!

Biz Markie, the legendary rapper, beatboxer, DJ, actor, comedian, and television personality scared fan, friends, and family when he was hospitalized for complications from Type II Diabetes.

Sources with AllHipHop have anonymously revealed that the New York-born entertainer is "doing better." The details are scant and the source refused to expound, but it is a welcome message.

The 56-year old has been hospitalized for weeks prior to the news being revealed that he was ailing. TMZ initially broke the news that the hospitalization was a result of complications with Type II Diabetes. A rep for Biz Markie then said that he is receiving great care at a Maryland-area hospital facility and that they were looking to “remain positive about the outcome.“

On Thursday, there was a distressing rumor, prompting the news team to investigate a rumor that the artist's health had taken a turn for the worse. Nobody inside of Biz Markie's immediate camp has spoken on his condition for days.

Biz Markie, born Marcel Theo Hall, has battled diabetes for a lengthy period, roughly a decade. He was even named a spokesperson for a sugar-free soda line after he lost 140 pounds in his attempt to fight the disease. Recently, he had not been as active as a rapper, but he has flourished as a DJ and personality. He starred on shows family-friendly shows like "Yo Gabba Gabba." The rapper also appeared on the hit shows "Black-ish" and "Empire" and the movie "Men In Black II." Lastly, he began hosting a show on LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells Radio just this year.

Biz Markie maintains extremely deep roots in Hip-Hop that span back to the 80s when he was a beatbox for Roxanne Shante. His career continued to burgeon as a member of the infamous Juice Crew, a collective of emcees, producers, and artists that dominated the latter part of the 1980s. Biz Markie was a stand out for songs 1989's "Just a Friend," "Vapors" and "Spring Again." Biz maintained a distinctly lighter, more humorous, and fun approach to Hip-Hop and entertaining than some of his counterparts.

Fans continue to send their support of Biz Markie and pray for his return to good health. Yes, this is still a rumor, but a good one. We have not heard much at all, but it was scary for a second there. Let's go, BIZ!!!!