Sources: "Offset Just Can't Keep His Thing In His Pants"

Offset likely cheated on Cardi B, even though he pleads innocence.

(AllHipHop Rumors) We now know why Cardi B and Offset have broken up. Yes, you guessed it, cheating! We don’t know all the details yet because they have not emerged, but we do have sources that confirm Offset was found in a compromising position with another woman.

Our source said clearly, "He just can't keep his d##k in his pants." Other sources have stated that he cheated over and over and over. He really fought to get her back, but wasn't committed to doing the work. I imagine all the chicks he met daily didn't help him from not to violate his marriage vows.

This is not the first time homeboy has cheated on Cardi B and gotten caught. But, it seems like Cardi was trying to create something that was NOT there. And then they went and had a baby, Kulture, which Bardi wants full custody of. According to People magazine, the Bronx-bred rapper looked beyond his infidelities because of the child. But it seems like it just became too much for her and she filed for divorce in Atlanta court yesterday.

A source with E! said, "Cardi does not trust Offset. She’s really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It’s been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again. He has been pleading with her that he hasn’t, but many girls have come forward with claims. She had enough and decided to file.”

Offset maintains his innocence.