AllHipHop
Top Stories
Videos
Features
Opinion

Sources: "Offset Just Can't Keep His Thing In His Pants"

illseed

Offset likely cheated on Cardi B, even though he pleads innocence.

(AllHipHop Rumors) We now know why Cardi B and Offset have broken up. Yes, you guessed it, cheating! We don’t know all the details yet because they have not emerged, but we do have sources that confirm Offset was found in a compromising position with another woman.

Our source said clearly, "He just can't keep his d##k in his pants." Other sources have stated that he cheated over and over and over. He really fought to get her back, but wasn't committed to doing the work. I imagine all the chicks he met daily didn't help him from not to violate his marriage vows. 

This is not the first time homeboy has cheated on Cardi B and gotten caught. But, it seems like Cardi was trying to create something that was NOT there. And then they went and had a baby, Kulture, which Bardi wants full custody of. According to People magazine, the Bronx-bred rapper looked beyond his infidelities because of the child. But it seems like it just became too much for her and she filed for divorce in Atlanta court yesterday.

A source with E! said, "Cardi does not trust Offset. She’s really tried for the last two years and has tried to forgive him. It’s been hard for her since the last cheating scandal and there have been rumors of him being unfaithful again. He has been pleading with her that he hasn’t, but many girls have come forward with claims. She had enough and decided to file.” 

Offset maintains his innocence. 

Comments

Rumors

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Megan Thee Stallion Is Playing With Fire; Gun Comes Out In Drunken Party

Megan might want to fire some of the people in her circle or there may be dire consequences.

illseed

by

YourDaddyboy

Tory Lanez May Not Catch A Charge After All...Guess Why?

Megan Thee Stallion may be changing her tune from that fateful IG Live.

illseed

Does Mike Tyson Have Roy Jones, Jr. Scared?

Roy Jones Jr. might have "made a mistake" by signing on to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition.

illseed

Does T.I. Have A New Album Coming As "Ring" Drops With Young Thug?

Tip is returning to music with "Ring" and, if there's a club open, they will play it.

ClassicOne

Substitute Teacher Stomps Out Student Over N-Word!

You can't go around calling people N-Word without consequences.

illseed

by

Bassplayer1961

Is There A Plot To Destroy Joe Budden?

Joe Budden has a huge following. He also has huge competition. What's going on?

illseed

Joe Budden Did What To What? WHAT?

You have to read this until the end...and you will gasp!

illseed

by

steven678

Cyn Santana Tries To Explain, But People Just Want The Joe Budden "Tea"

Cyn Santana cannot talk without her followers wanting the tea.

illseed

Odell Beckham Jr. Addresses Poo Poo Rumors!

Odell Beckham Jr. isn't about too let a rumor about his sex life

illseed

Joe Budden And Cyn Santana Leaked Convo Has People Talking.

Cyn Santana and Joe Budden...some how continues in 2020.

illseed