Swae Lee Calls Out French Montana Over "Unforgettable" Collaboration

Maria Myraine

French Montana continues to stir up controversy. This time, a former collaborator calls him out on recent claims over their hit single.

As if he wasn’t facing enough scrutiny for his recent comments about Kendrick Lamar, French Montana continues to dig a deeper hole for himself. 

The Bronx rapper made some bold claims in a recent “Everyday Struggle” interview, stating that his 2017 hit, “Unforgettable” wouldn’t have been a success without him. 

“I have one of the best A&R ears,” he proclaims. He continued by asserting that if it weren’t for him, the song wouldn’t have turned out the way it did. “It didn’t have a structure. I had to sit there like a scientist and put it together.”

But wait. Didn’t collaborator, Swae Lee, have something to do with it as well? Because he sure seemed to think so. Credited as a songwriter for the single, Swae Lee, took to social media in response to French’s comments. 

French peeped the comment and responded: “I LOVE SWAE LEE. Let's STAY POSITIVE RAMADAN MUBARAK NEXT TIME COME GET ME FOR UNFORGETTABLE PART 2!” 

He then (jokingly) added, “AND I HAD A MONKEY BEFORE YOU. WHO HAD THE MONKEY FIRST? LET’S BEEF ABOUT SOMETHING ELSE NOT UNFORGETTABLE WE WON.”

Good point French, however, you did just try to take all the credit for the song. C'mon son. I’d feel a type of way, too. 

